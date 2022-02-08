INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- One statistic -- 21 lead changes -- best displays how exciting Capital's 74-69 victory over Cabell Midland was Tuesday night.
Eleven of those swaps took place in the fourth quarter, the last coming on a basket by Jaquez Loveless with 2:46 to give the Cougars (10-3) a 68-67 lead they never lost in the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House boys high school basketball showcase at West Virginia State University.
Loveless followed his go-ahead basket with a steal and layup to make it 70-67. The Knights (9-8) pulled within 70-69 on a basket by Dominic Schmidt, who missed a free throw that could have tied it.
Capital missed four shots and rebounded each between the 35- and 27-second mark before Anthony Hersh was fouled. The senior point guard made both foul shots for a 72-69 lead.
Cabell Midland called time out to set up a shot, but Chandler Schmidt missed a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and Elijah Poore rebounded for the Cougars, ranked fifth in Class AAAA. The Knights immediately fouled Poore, who missed both free throws but grabbed the rebound and scored with 2.3 seconds left to set the score.
Hersh scored 29 points to lead Capital, which visits George Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday. Poore scored 19 points.
Chandler Schmidt paced Cabell Midland with 30 points. Dominic Schmidt scored 24. The brothers combined for all 37 of the Knights' points in the first half, with Chandler scoring 19.
Cabell Midland, which overcame an early nine-point deficit, led 50-45 after a Kyle Frost basket with 5:58 left in the third quarter, but couldn't hold on.
Capital dominated the boards, outrebounding Cabell Midland 42-22, with Markel Booker grabbing a game-best nine. The Cougars snagged 24 offensive rebounds.
Cabell Midland, which made 30 of 53 shots (56.6%), returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Albans.
