HUNTINGTON - It has certainly been a stretch to remember for Marshall's men's soccer team.
For the third time in eight days, Marshall will host a nationally-ranked opponent at Hoops Family Field.
While matches with West Virginia and Akron were considered revenge games, based on 2020 results, all eyes are on 2021 in the next matchup as No. 5 Marshall and No. 10 Kentucky meet in a pair of Conference USA soccer rivals who are eyeing a league title.
Especially after Marshall's 1-0 win in Lexington last season, it should provide a great atmosphere in Huntington at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
"," Marshall men's soccer coach Chris Grassie said. "."
Marshall (4-1-2) is starting to regain the form that Grassie has been seeking after playing well in all aspects of a dominant 2-0 win over No. 20 Akron on Tuesday night.
The match was the first clean sheet for goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who stopped both shots on frame while not making any critical mistakes by getting out of position, which hindered him early in the season.
For Grassie, the grueling slate of games in the early part of the season has shifted the focus from on-field training to recovery this week with rest being just as vital as instruction.
"If you want to have elite performance, you need to have elite recovery afterward...," Grassie said. "That's such an important piece. Sometimes, it's more important than trying to run and do an extra little bit of tactics. You make sure you've got the horses available for the race."
Kentucky (5-0-1) comes in without a loss. The only non-win on the Wildcats' slate is a scoreless tie with Coastal Carolina.
Since that draw in the opener, Kentucky has won five straight while conceding just two goals on the season.
Like Marshall, the Wildcats have strong offensive firepower, coming in with three goals in three of their six matches.
Eythor Bjorgolfsson leads Kentucky with three goals while Luke Andrews has two.
Marshall is led in goals by Vinicius Fernandes, who has five goals on the year and scored one of the goals in the Herd's victory over Akron.
Fernandes scored the lone goal last season in the Herd's 1-0 win at Kentucky in Lexington, too.
The all-time series between the teams is 21-19-3 in favor of Kentucky. This will be the 44th all-time meeting - Marshall's longest running series with any program.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
