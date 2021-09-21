HUNTINGTON — Following an emotionally-draining draw against West Virginia on Friday night, Marshall’s men’s soccer team knew exactly what it needed to work on: recovery.
The decision by Marshall’s coaching staff to limit practice time over the last three days paid dividends on Tuesday night as the Thundering Herd appeared sharp in a 2-0 win over No. 20 Akron at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
“That’s what we definitely needed,” Grassie said. “We played three top-20 teams from the MAC — Bowling Green, WVU and Akron. Two wins and a tie from that stretch is fantastic.”
Much like Friday’s match against West Virginia, there was a revenge factor present for the Herd, whose only other loss of the 2020 season came in an overtime loss at Akron last season in which the Herd played short-handed for much of the match.
Marshall midfielder Vitor Dias said that revenge factor was a topic of conversation coming into Tuesday.
Dias made the most of his opportunity, having a hand in both goals as the Herd earned the victory.
“It was a big revenge week and we talked about it in our pre-game meeting,” Dias said. “We lost to them last year and we had to win it this year in front of our fans.”
Grassie said that he embraced the revenge factor this week in discussing the match.
“Those games always stick in your mind — the games that you lose,” Grassie said. The games that you lose controversially, as well. It really does stick in. We told them it’d be a fight and it really was.”
Oddly enough, it was Marshall’s first home victory of the season after a pair of draws with Coastal Carolina and West Virginia to begin the home slate.
Dias was the center of success for the Herd once again, notching a goal in the first half to give the Herd a 1-0 advantage before adding an assist on a goal in the 50th minute that put the match away.
With the Herd leading 1-0, Dias made a run and took a pass into the box from Milo Yosef before slotting the ball to Vinicius Fernandes, who scored his team-leading fifth goal of the year past Akron goalkeeper Will Meyer.
Marshall had the better of the chances throughout a match in which play was wide-open with each team having several good looks.
In the first half, Marshall struggled to finish a pair of chances in close, including one in which a pass from Yosef to a sliding Pedro Dolabella found a way through Dolabella’s legs.
Undeterred, Dolabella kept charging forward, making a run shortly after before sending a pass into the box that Dias finished for his fourth of the season.
“It was a quick counter-attack — a play from the Brazils,” Dias said. “If I’m not mistaken, Vinny (Fernandes) got a quick through-ball to Pedro. I was following the play and then thank God he saw me. I just put it in the back of the net.”
While the offense got plenty of chances, the Herd got back to its strength at the back, getting its first clean sheet at home of the season and the first for Oliver Semmle, who dominated in net last year.
Semmle, who was not on the field for the Herd’s 1-0 win at Bowling Green due to a red card, had a pair of saves and the Marshall back line averted danger on several occasions.
Going into the day, Marshall and Akron were ranked Nos. 6 and 7 respectively, but the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings dropped the Zips to No. 20 while bumping the Herd to No. 5 just hours before play.
Tuesday’s loss marked the first time since Sept. 2019 that Akron lost consecutive matches.
For Marshall, the difficult stretch of ranked competition continues on Saturday as Kentucky — ranked No. 10 in the latest poll — comes to Huntington for a key Conference USA match at 7 p.m. on Saturday.