WINFIELD, W.Va. — Winfield found out it could play with No. 5-ranked Point Pleasant. But it needed one more play Friday night to actually knock off the Big Blacks.
Ellie Wood booted a 19-yard field goal with 3:30 left in the game and Point Pleasant made it stand up for a thrilling 17-14 victory, wiping out the Generals’ last-ditch hopes at a playoff berth. It marked the ninth straight win for the Big Blacks.
Down 14-6, the Generals tied it with 9:09 left when Brycen Brown found Carter Perry with a 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 18, and then Brown hit Bryson Tate with a 2-point conversion pass.
Winfield (5-5) was 18th in the Class AA ratings and needed a win to get into the top 16 and claim a postseason berth. Point Pleasant (9-1) entered the game fifth in the playoff ratings, but could move up into the top four after No. 4 Lincoln fell to Class AAA Bridgeport Friday.
“We haven’t been in this type of situation since the Keyser game,’’ said Point coach David Darst, “where you’re in a tight game. This is good. I was tickled to death to have a tight game because we haven’t had one for a while, and these kids learn from it.’’
Winfield never led, but put pressure on the Big Blacks all night despite gaining just 24 yards on the ground to Point’s 338. Gavin Jeffers ran 21 times for 168 yards and one touchdown for the Big Blacks and quarterback Evan Roach added 125 yards on 26 attempts with one TD.
“We knew we probably weren’t going to be able to get into our power and single-wing stuff and go after them,’’ said Generals coach Craig Snyder, “because they’re very physical up front. We executed the passing game OK at times — enough to keep us close. We did such a good job on defense, even with time of possession and the number of plays against us.
“Proud of our guys’ effort. We only have eight seniors on this team and a ton of guys coming back next year. The future of the Generals is bright.’’
After the Generals tied it with 9:09 left — converting a third and 13 and a fourth and 18 along the way — Point moved 68 yards in seven plays to get to the 2-yard line, helped by a 50-yard burst from Jeffers.
On fourth and goal at the 2, Darst opted to have Wood kick a field goal instead of going for the touchdown. On a similar call to end the first half, the Big Blacks were stonewalled at the Winfield 1 on a running play as time expired.
“I regret not kicking the field goal at the end of the first half,’’ Darst said, “so, no, we were going to kick it there [late in the game].’’
After Wood’s field goal, Brown completed three passes for 35 yards to get Winfield as close as the Point 45, but Trey Peck intercepted a pass with less than two minutes left to pretty much seal the deal — Winfield’s lone turnover of the game. The Generals also had just one penalty.
Darst certainly wasn’t surprised by the tenacity of Winfield’s players. The Generals, despite going 0-6 last year, played Point Pleasant tough before falling 10-0 on the road.
“Winfield has always played us really tough,’’ Darst said. “This is how they’ve played us the last two, three years.
“They had a chance to make the playoffs, and they gave us everything they had tonight. A lot of times, you see teams scoring a lot of points everywhere, but this was a good old-fashioned high school football game. It was about people hitting each other and defense and strategy. This is why we coach high school football.’’
Point led 7-6 at halftime despite outgaining Winfield 170-68 in total yards. The Big Blacks got a 53-yard touchdown burst from Jeffers and the Generals had a pair of Mor Ilderton field goals from 30 and 32 yards.
Winfield ended the half with a surge of momentum as it stopped Point on the 1-yard line, rebuffing a 12-play drive that began at the Generals 49 following a 48-yard kickoff return by Jeffers.
“That stop at the end of the second quarter was just humongous,’’ Snyder said. “It kept us in the game.’’
Brown finished 11 of 24 passing for 126 yards for Winfield, with five completions to Tanner Loughery for 84 yards.