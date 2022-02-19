MORGANTOWN — For halftime entertainment, magician Michael Grandinetti performed in front of a hefty home crowd at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday night.
Yet no amount of smoke and mirrors could mask West Virginia’s deficiencies. Again.
For the 10th time in the last 11 games, WVU couldn’t make up for its weaknesses as visiting No. 6 Kansas piled up massive advantages in rebounding (49-32) and points in the paint (40-12) and held off a couple of spirited second-half charges from the cold-shooting Mountaineers in registering a 71-58 victory and a season sweep.
With a national prime time game, former point guards Deuce McBride and Joe Mazzulla sitting courtside and a loud and palpable energy in the air, the stage was set for something magical in Morgantown. Yet, in the end, the curtain dropped with the Mountaineers’ hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid slipping even further away.
Kansas seized control early with an 11-0, first-half run that put the Jayhawks up 20-9 with 11 minutes left before halftime. WVU (14-12 overall, 3-10 Big 12 Conference) could never quite square things up again.
That’s not to say the Mountaineers didn’t come close. Jalen Bridges hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half to cut the Jayhawks’ lead to three at 33-30. Kansas responded with a 9-0 run to surge back ahead 42-30, prompting a timeout from Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins.
With the energy slipping from the building, WVU came up with an answer, scoring 10 points in a row, buoyed by two 3-pointers from Sean McNeil to close the gap to 42-40. Moments later, that lead would shrink to one as West Virginia leading scorer Taz Sherman buried a 3 right in front of McBride with 12:40 remaining.
However, on the other end, Kedrian Johnson and Gabe Osabuohien were called for back-to-back fouls, putting Kansas (22-4, 11-2) in the bonus with 12:20 still to go. The Jayhawks’ Ochai Agbaji hit a pair of foul shots to extend the lead back to three and sparked an 8-1 run to make the score 52-44.
And from there, back and forth it went. The Mountaineers got within four at 52-48 after a pair of free throws and a bucket from Sean McNeil but Jayhawks center David McCormack answered with back-to-back buckets as Kansas held WVU at bay again.
Agbaji led all scorers with 23 points, but McCormack again feasted on the Mountaineers. In the teams’ first meeting, the Kansas big man went for 19 points and 15 rebounds and he followed that up with a 19-point, 11-board performance on Saturday in just 25 minutes as he battled through foul trouble. WVU rotated post players, using Isaiah Cottrell, Dimon Carrigan, Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien in an effort to slow hm, yet it was all mostly to no avail.
In a pregame press conference on Friday, Huggins lamented the transition points the Mountaineers yielded in an 85-59 loss at Kansas on Jan. 15. And though West Virginia built a decisive edge in turnovers on Saturday, forcing 15 while committing just five, the Jayhawks again piled up points on the run, outscoring WVU 14-6 on fast breaks.
Those opportunities played into a glut of Kansas baskets from point-blank range with the Jayhawks making 14 layups and five dunks. WVU, meanwhile, went just 4 for 19 on layup attempts as its struggles to score from close range continued.
McNeil led West Virginia with 18 points with Sherman adding 16, though the two combined to make just 12 of 35 shots from the floor. The Mountaineers shot 27.9% (19 for 68) as a team, undergoing a 1-for-14 stretch in the first half and a 1-for-13 cold snap in the second. That slump led to backbreaking 10-2 run for the Jayhawks, leading to a 62-50 advantage with just 4:38 remaining. WVU would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.
West Virginia will start a busy week with a trip to TCU on Monday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.
The Mountaineers will then travel to Iowa State on Wednesday before returning home to face Texas next Saturday.