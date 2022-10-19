ATLANTA, Ga. — There were two things that were difficult for No. 6 Marshall to find in its men’s soccer match at Georgia State on Wednesday night.
Those two things being its composure and its footing.
After taking a lead early in the second half, Marshall had trouble finding its way with several miscues in the late stages as the Thundering Herd settled for a 1-1 draw at GSU Soccer Complex on Wednesday night.
The match featured lots of skirmishes throughout and the teams had to be separated with six seconds left after an altercation following a flurry in the box with Marshall looking to gain the victory in the final seconds.
As was the case on several occasions throughout the night, Marshall simply could not find the touch, nor the mark as a result slipped out of its grasp.
Marshall (7-2-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute as Adam Aoumaich dribbled through the Georgia State defense and fired a shot off the crossbar and into the net to forge the advantage for the Herd.
The score stayed that way until the 72nd minute when Georgia State (9-2-3) found the equalizer off a scramble following a corner kick.
After Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle had made a pair of crucial saves in a five-minute stretch to keep the Panthers off the board, he was unable to corral a corner kick, which bounded to Georgia State’s Jack Hilton-Jones, who fired through traffic into the net to knot the match.
Semmle finished with five saves in net for the Herd, which out-shot Georgia State 14-12 in the match.
Georgia State goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg had five saves for the Panthers.
Both teams saw themselves fall in the Sun Belt standings, courtesy of Old Dominion’s win over South Carolina.
Marshall fell to third in the Sun Belt standings, while Georgia State is just behind in fourth place.
The Herd returns to action at 4 p.m. Sunday with a home match against Georgia Southern.
