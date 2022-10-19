The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220825_hds_musoccer
Buy Now

Marshall's Adam Aoumaich (33) pushes the ball upfield as the Marshall men's soccer team takes on VCU on Aug. 25, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

ATLANTA, Ga. — There were two things that were difficult for No. 6 Marshall to find in its men’s soccer match at Georgia State on Wednesday night.

Those two things being its composure and its footing.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you