The Herd's Vinicius Fernandes (8), from left, attempts to recover the ball from the Wildcats' Daniel Evans (7) as the Marshall University men's soccer team faces off with the University of Kentucky on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Sun Belt Conference opener for the Marshall men's soccer team will be a clash of heavyweights as the Thundering Herd, ranked seventh in the nation, travels to face the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats.
The match is the conference opener for both teams and will be played at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be televised on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m.
"I love going there," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "We're two different teams in terms of style, but they are a very, very good team. They've been right with us for the last few years."
Marshall and Kentucky, who made the move to the Sun Belt together in soccer, accounted for the past three Conference USA championships from 2019-21.
Kentucky leads the all-time series 21-19-2 but has not defeated the Herd in the regular season since Oct. 13, 2018, a 1-0 victory at home. The Wildcats also defeated Marshall in the Conference USA tournament 2-1 later that season.
Marshall is 3-0-1 in the last four meetings.
Friday's match will feature both the SBC men's soccer offensive and defensive players of the week.
Kentucky senior Eythor Bjorgolfsson, who tallied one goal on five shots against two nationally ranked opponents last week, won the offensive award. He is sixth in the conference in shots (12) and fifth with seven shots on goal.
The defensive player of the week was Marshall's Ryan Holmes, who helped solidify the back line in wins over Cleveland State and Pacific, while also chipping in with the first two goals of his collegiate career.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
