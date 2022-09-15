The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210926_hds_musoccer
Buy Now

The Herd's Vinicius Fernandes (8), from left, attempts to recover the ball from the Wildcats' Daniel Evans (7) as the Marshall University men's soccer team faces off with the University of Kentucky on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Sun Belt Conference opener for the Marshall men's soccer team will be a clash of heavyweights as the Thundering Herd, ranked seventh in the nation, travels to face the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats.

The match is the conference opener for both teams and will be played at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will be televised on ESPN+ starting at 7:30 p.m.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you