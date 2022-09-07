CLEVELAND, Ohio — Marshall’s men’s soccer team knows it has a target on its back in each match.
That was apparent Wednesday evening as the Thundering Herd — ranked No. 8 in the latest poll — traveled to Cleveland State for a road matchup with the Vikings.
Marshall had to overcome an early deficit and a chippy contest to earn a 3-1 win over Cleveland State at Krenzler Field in Cleveland on Wednesday.
With the win, Marshall moves to 3-1 overall on the season, while Cleveland State suffered its first loss and also fell to 3-1.
Marshall’s Milo Yosef accounted for what proved to be the game-winning goal and also added an assist in the win, but Yosef also was shown a red card for unsporting behavior in the 74th minute that sent the Herd a man down with the team leading 2-1 and 16 minutes left in regulation.
Undaunted, Marshall got the final tally that gave the Thundering Herd some breathing room just three minutes after Yosef’s exit when Ibrahima Diop sent a ball to Matthew Bell, who finished far post for his fourth goal of the season in the 77th minute to produce the final cushion.
From there, Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle and the Herd defense would keep the Vikings at bay. Semmle finished with three saves on the evening.
Early on, it was Cleveland State who jumped out quickly as Bojan Kolevski got a steal in the Marshall end of the field and converted less than three minutes in to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
The margin stayed there until the 22nd minute when Yosef sent a ball from the right side that Joao Souza volleyed into the net past Cleveland State goalkeeper Max Kasputis to knot things at 1-all.
The score stayed there for six minutes before Yosef broke the tie when his corner kick bent inside the far post for his fourth goal of the season to send Marshall to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
Marshall outshot Cleveland State, 11-8, in the match, with Bell’s four shots leading the way for the Herd.
The red card means Yosef will miss Marshall’s next match, which is a 1 p.m. match Sunday against Pacific at Hoops Family Field. That is Marshall’s final non-conference match prior to Sun Belt Conference play beginning.
