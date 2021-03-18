LEXINGTON, Ky. — All it took was one minute to decide the entire 90 for the top-15 battle between Marshall and Kentucky on Thursday night in Lexington.
In a match that featured a driving rain throughout and a lightning delay prior to its start, Marshall got the match’s lone goal in the 61st minute to earn a key 1-0 Conference USA win over the Wildcats at Bell Soccer Complex.
Vinicius Fernandes scored off a deflection to provide the lone goal in a chippy affair between two of Conference USA’s top teams.
The Herd defense — led by Nathan Dossantos on the back end — then kept the Wildcats from drawing even to earn the hard-fought road win.
Fernandes’ goal came on a counterattack just 30 seconds after Kentucky thought it had put the match’s first goal in the net.
Kentucky got a header off a corner kick into the net, but it was whistled for offside, much to the chagrin of the Wildcats’ coaching staff.
With Kentucky still reeling from the disallowed goal, Marshall (6-1-1, 3-0-0 C-USA) continued play and found the Wildcats out of position.
UK goalkeeper Cyrus Margono came out to challenge a shot by Vitor Dias, but the deflection found the foot of Fernandes, who deposited the ball into the open cage between two scrambling Kentucky defenders to give Marshall the advantage.
During the stoppage, Kentucky coach Johan Cedergren continued to voice his disapproval with the referees for the disallowed goal and was shown a red card at the 61:04 mark.
Over the final 29 minutes, Dossantos and the Herd defense contained the Kentucky attack, limiting the touches of leader Robert Screen, who was unable to help set up anything for the Wildcats.
Kentucky’s best chance down the stretch came in the 79th minute following a foul 25 yards away from the box. Marshall was able to deflect the direct kick and clear the ensuing corner out of harm’s way to preserve the win.
Kentucky (9-3-1, 1-2-0 C-USA) had the game’s top scoring chance in the first half just two minutes before intermission.
Following a set piece, Kentucky had a shot go off and over the crossbar to keep the match scoreless at the break.
Marshall outshot Kentucky 13-9 in the contest. Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made two saves in net to preserve the clean sheet.
The Herd jumps out of conference on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. matchup with West Virginia in Morgantown. The teams last met in the second round of the NCAA College Cup in 2019 — a match Marshall won 2-1.