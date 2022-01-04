ROCK HILL 2 17 10 9 -- 38: Doddridge 6, Hankins 21, Adams 2, Williams 3, Malone 4, Smith 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 51, PND 49: Chuckie McCloud hit a free throw to put the host Flyers up four points with 7 seconds left, securing a victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame. Drew Brown led St. Joe with 18 points. McCloud scored 11 and Zachary Johnson 10. Jonathan Strickland and Cody Metzler each scored 13 for the Titans.
BOYD COUNTY 83, FAIRVIEW 43: Eighth-grader Jacob Spurlock scored 21 points to pace the Lions by the Eagles. Jason Ellis scored 14 and Rheyce Deboard 12.
NORTHWEST 58, WHEELERSBURG 45: Connor Lintz scored 17 points and Tanner Bolin 14 as the Mohawks (5-6) beat the Pirates (5-4). Cooper McKenzie led Wheelersburg with 14 points.
GREEN 64, NEW BOSTON 57: Levi Sampson scored 28 points to lift the Bobcats over the Tigers.
BELPRE CHRISTIAN 58, OVC 40: Jason Delay scored 27 points as the host Patriots beat Ohio Valley Christian. Austin Beaver scored 21 for the Defenders.
Girls basketball
WHEELERSBURG 53, MINFORD 21: Makenna Walker scored 19 points as the top-ranked team in Ohio Division III upended the visiting Falcons. Alaina Keeney scored 12 for the Pirates (10-0). Bella Reffit paced Minford (5-6) with 10 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Huntington High's home wrestling dual with Cabell Midland Thursday was postponed. Ironton's boys basketball game at Portsmouth Friday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Trojans' program.
Other basketball postponements include: Russell's boys at Lewis County on Friday to Jan. 22; Ashland's girls at Boyd County to Feb. 10; Ashland's girls at East Carter Jan. 8, with no makeup date set; Rowan County's girls at Ashland on Monday to Feb. 14.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
