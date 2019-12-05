HUNTINGTON — Missing its top player, the defending West Virginia high school Class A state champion girls basketball team tipped off the defense of its title Wednesday with a 71-57 win over TPLS Christian Academy, visiting from Midlothian, Virginia.
Junior Grace Hutson, a newcomer who arrived in Huntington from Virginia, led St. Joe with 23 points while returning sophomore center Imani Hickman came off the bench for 19 points.
With that pair’s offense and the swarming St. Joe defense it was hard to tell that senior guard Bailee Adkins wasn’t playing due an injury that is expected to keep her on the bench through the team’s first five games.
Adkins’ defense typically leads Huntington St. Joe (1-0) in frustrating opposing offenses by causing turnovers and bad shot selection. However, senior forward Abby Lee, junior guard Laney Whitmore and sophomore forward Makayla Smith forced plenty of turnovers to help combat first-game mistakes from St. Joe.
Then there was Hutson, whose point total came despite four fouls, but slowly worked her way into the offensive flow after only scoring two points in the first quarter. The 5-10 forward finished the game with three 3-point baskets, was 4 for 4 from the foul line and hit six perimeter shots.
TPLS, short for Three Point Line Shooting, entered the contest with nine games already under its belt, including a tournament played in Canada, and started hot. The Lions (5-5), with its height advantage, appeared it might be able to pull an upset of the Fighting Irish.
Lions forward Messiah Hunter, a junior who has offers from West Virginia, N.C. State and Virginia Tech, hit a shot at 7:19 of the first quarter that gave her team a 6-0 lead.
Lee put St. Joe on the scoreboard when she stole the ball and converted a layup. Lee then followed a deuce by TPLS’ Tyi Skinner with a 3-pointer that pulled the home team to within 8-5. Hutson, Dionna Gray, Hickman and Lee each scored the game’s next eight points to give the Fighting Irish a lead it would not surrender.
St. Joe closed the first period with a 20-15 lead. Hickman scored eight points in the second quarter to help her team build a 16-point advantage by the 4:02 mark of the period.
Hunter and Skinner hit key shots at the end of the first half to help keep the Lions in the game, cutting the St. Joe lead to 43-32 at halftime.
Huntington St. Joe clung to a 13-point lead, 57-44, as the third quarter turned into the fourth. Hickman, Whitmore and Hutson all hit 3-pointers in the final period of play to keep the Lions at bay.
“I’ve been working hard and getting back in the gym to get better,” Hickman said. “It made me better.”
Fighting Irish head coach Shannon Lewis after the first three possessions of the game, all TPLS points, he was pleased with the first game.
“Imani was huge off the bench and she played fabulous, especially with everybody getting in foul trouble,” Lewis said. “Grace started to get a little flow offensively and I thought Abby Lee was spectacular on the boards with great rebounds matching some of their size.”
Huntington St. Joe will return to action on Friday at Spring Mills and won’t play again at home until Jan. 7 when the Fighting Irish host West Carter.
TPLS CHRISTIAN ACad. 15 17 12 13 — 57
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 20 23 14 14 — 71
TCA: Skinner 23, Hunter 12, Johnson 10, Robinson 7, Pack 5. HSJ: Whitmore 10, Hutson 23, Lee 8, Gray 7, Hickman 19, Smith 4.