NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime, the FBI has concluded after completing its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
"The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall," NASCAR's statement read. "This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and garage assignment."
NASCAR President Steve Phelps is expected to address the development Tuesday evening in a conference call with reporters.
Wallace, 26, who is NASCAR's only African American driver on its top-flight Cup Series, had called for the sport to ban the displays of the Confederate flag at its tracks earlier this month, and the sport did so June 10, triggering outrage among a subset of fans.
In a conference call Monday, Phelps explained that a member of Wallace's No. 43 team had discovered the noose in the Alabama track's garage stall Sunday afternoon and reported it to NASCAR, which announced the finding that evening and summoned the FBI on Monday morning.
What was widely perceived as a targeted attack on Wallace prompted an outpouring of support by NASCAR's drivers and crew members, who in a show of unity pushed his No. 43 Chevrolet to the front of the grid before the start of Monday's rain-delayed race and stood with him throughout prerace ceremonies.