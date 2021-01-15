HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s head coaching search is nearing its end, but according to those with knowledge of the situation, it is still up in the air, as of Friday night.
Following the completion of in-person interviews on Friday, the committee is down to two names: Alabama associate head coach/running backs coach Charles Huff and current Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert.
According to sources, the search committee’s decision between the two was split at day’s end, meaning the sides will reconvene on Saturday in an effort to decide who Marshall’s 31st head football coach will be.
Things have moved quickly in Marshall’s search over the last few days with the search committee whittling down many applicants into a list of six potential candidates whom had initial virtual interviews.
That candidate list was trimmed to three names for in-person interviews: Lambert, Huff and Louisville offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
Ledford met with committee members on Thursday in Huntington while Huff and Lambert each took their turn on Friday, according to sources.
After those interviews, the committee met for a couple hours to discuss the candidates on Friday, but no decision could be made, so the sides will reconvene on Saturday morning.
Whomever the committee decides will become Marshall’s 31st head football coach, replacing Doc Holliday, who did not have his contract renewed after 11 seasons.
Once a decision on the candidate is reached — whether Saturday or in the future, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick — also the search committee chairman — will recommend a candidate to Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.
Gilbert will either accept or decline the committee’s nomination for that candidate.
Should Gilbert accept the search committee’s recommendation, he will call on the Board of Governors for approval of a contract to move forward with the hiring process.
Under guidelines of the West Virginia Open Meetings Act, there must be five days notice allowed before a regular meeting can take place.
However, if it is deemed to be an emergency or special meeting, the public would be alerted prior to the meeting taking place.