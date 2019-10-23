ONA — The October cold wouldn’t lead anyone to think that cramps would be an issue in the boys’ Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 soccer semifinal at Cabell Midland’s football field Tuesday but coaches were having to turn to seldom used bench players to finish the contest.
Huntington coach Blaine Stoll was forced to insert junior varsity player Ajay Neginhal into his lineup and the sophomore, who saw little varsity playing time during the regular season, put the winning goal into the net to lift the No. 3 Highlanders to a 2-1 victory over the No. 2 Redskins.
“I was just running,” said Neginhal, a sophomore, who had not played varsity soccer in eight games according to Stoll.
Skyler Cyrus, a senior, took possession of the ball and drove the length of the field and from the corner sent the cross pass on the far side of the goal. Neginhal had come running on the far side of the field to the back post where Cyrus’ pass was waiting for him.
“It was just a good pass,” Cyrus said of the assist. “I felt absolute happiness and joy (when the goal went in).”
It was a play that nearly didn’t have a chance to happen for Huntington (8-9-4) that now finds itself playing for the sectional championship on Thursday.
Hurricane (11-2-4) took a 1-0 lead at 3:40 of the game when Nick Eskins sent a free kick awarded to the Redskins into the goal box.
The Highlanders’ Dylan Shultz, playing in goal, went to intercept the kick only to have Jake Bock play a header into an empty net.
Hurricane’s defense made the goal stand for until the final minute of regulation. The Redskins’ defense appeared to be a step faster than Huntington and it contested every Highlanders’ pass.
Then, with 20 minutes remaining in the game, Huntington changed the momentum.
“I think they realized they were 20 minutes away from their season coming to an end,” Stoll said.
Huntington began to match Hurricane’s speed and started playing with much more urgency than it had in the first half.
With just 28 seconds left in its season, Huntington senior co-captain Sal Sualle got a ball past Eskins to tie the game 1-1 and send the Highlanders’ bench into an uproar.
With neither team able to get a go-ahead score in the final seconds of regulation, the two squads would battle through two 10-minute extra time periods or until one team scored. The two teams would have then tried penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Hurricane and Huntington battled through one overtime period before Neginhal scored the sudden-death winning goal at 91:45.
The Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship games for boys and girls will be Thursday beginning with the boys at 6 p.m. and the girls to follow.
HUNTINGTON 0 1 0 1 — 2
HURRICANE 1 0 0 0 — 1
HR — Bock (Eskins), 3:40.
HH — Sualle (Brewster), 79:32.
HH — Neginhal (Cyrus), 91:45.
Shots: HH 11, HR 9. Saves: HH Shultz 5, HR Eskins 8. Corner kicks: HH 3, HR 2.