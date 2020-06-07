HUNTINGTON — Austin Dearing would loved to have been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, even if he didn’t sign.
“It would have been nice,” said Dearing a Hurricane High School star who signed with Marshall University. “It is my goal to get drafted some day.”
If the Draft still was 40 rounds, as it has been since dropping down from 50 in 2012, Dearing might have been selected by a Major League team. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to massive financial losses in baseball, MLB cut this year’s Draft to five rounds. Non-drafted players may sign for $20,000, but few high school players or college players with eligibility remaining will do that.
The 2020 Draft takes place Wednesday and Thursday. The first round and competitive balance round A will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. MLB Network and ESPN will cover the event live. The first night of coverage will span the first 37 picks.
Coverage continues at 5 p.m. Thursday on MLB Network and ESPN2, starting with the second round and run through the end of the fifth round. There will be a total of 160 picks.
The Detroit Tigers own the first pick and are widely expected to select Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson. The Pittsburgh Pirates pick seventh and are reportedly considering several players, including New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales and Louisville pitcher Reid Detmers.
The Cincinnati Reds choose 12th and reportedly are interested in high school outfielders Robert Hassell of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, and Austin Hendrick of Imperial, Pennsylvania, as well as college pitcher Cade Cavalli of Oklahoma.
The Reds can be difficult for experts to read, as they generally take the best player available on their board, whether pitcher or hitter, high school or college. Cincinnati, drafting outside the top 10 for the first time since 2015, has taken a college player in three of the last four years.
No player from the State of West Virginia is expected to be selected. The highest-ranked player in the Mountain State is West Virginia University left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolfe, who is No. 470 on Baseball America’s Top 500 draft-eligible players.
A pair of Ohio State players expect to be high selections, with catcher Dillon Dingler likely a first-round pick. Left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway figured to come off the board in the first three rounds.
Detmers and fellow Louisville pitcher Bobby Miller are the top players from Kentucky expected to be drafted.