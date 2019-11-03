HUNTINGTON— The 20th-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team returns to Hoops Family Field after its six-match road swing to take on the 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first Marshall home men’s soccer match that features two ranked teams in program history.
The Thundering Herd enters the match with an 11-2-3 overall record and 3-1-1 mark in Conference USA. The Wildcats come in at 10-2-3 overall and 3-1-1 in league play. The teams are currently tied for third in the league standings with 10 points, and both squads have one more conference match following Sunday’s meeting.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall volleyball team is back in action on the Cam Henderson Center floor on Sunday as the Charlotte 49ers come to town for a 1 p.m. contest
The Herd is 14-9 overall and 5-5 in Conference USA. The 49ers come in at 13-13 overall and 2-7 in league play.
Cross country
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Marshall’s men’s and women’s cross country teams finished fifth and ninth, respectively, at the 2019 Conference USA Cross Country Championships Saturday at Kereiakes Park.
The Marshall men finished fifth on the 8-kilometer course with 136 points, tying its 2017 finish for the Herd’s best since joining Conference USA in the fall of 2005. Alex Minor took 17th in a time of 24:52.85 and became just the fifth Marshall runner to earn multiple all-league honors. Daniel Green placed 24th in 25:16.40, followed by Evan White (27th, 25:23.04), Jacob Birurakis (30th, 25:28.52), Coy Smith (39th, 25:56.25), Hunter Deem (52nd, 26:24.44), Joel Krznaric (58th, 26:39.71) and Paul Sepulveda (61st, 26:42.96).
“I was glad that I got to run with these guys in my final meet,” said Minor. “These are some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life so it’s a great way to finish my career.”
The Thundering Herd women took ninth on the 5K path with 252 points. Abby Herring paced Marshall with a 40th-place finish in a time of 18:41.92, just ahead of Sydney Smith in 41st (18:42.05). Julia Muller notched a 59th-place finish (19:11.05), followed by Madelyn Garrison (19:15.80), Alexandra Evans (64th, 19:20.49) and Myah McAlister (84th, 20:04.43).