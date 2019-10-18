SAN DIEGO — The 21st-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team is back in action at 10 p.m. Friday at San Diego State.
The Thundering Herd enters the match 9-1-2 overall this season and is ranked in the Top 25 of the NCAA/United Soccer Coaches Poll for the first time since Oct. 1, 2001. The Aztecs come in at 3-7-1.
Volleyball
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall volleyball team is back at home to take on the 19th-ranked Rice Owls at 6 p.m. Friday at the Cam Henderson Center.
The Herd enters the match 12-6 overall and 3-2 in Conference USA.
The Owls, the reigning league champions, come in at 16-1 and 5-0 in conference play.
Women’s soccer
HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s soccer team (4-10 overall, 2-4 Conference USA) heads to Texas to face Rice at 8 p.m. Friday and North Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Rice is 6-4-2 overall, 3-0-2 in C-USA. North Texas is 9-4 and 4-1.