HUNTINGTON — Marshall University basketball player Darius George was all smiles on Sunday following the Thundering Herd’s 83-61 victory over Duquesne.
The junior from Staunton, Virginia, had just capped off a career-best effort with 19 points, scoring 13 after halftime as the Herd finished off a strong win over a Dukes team that started the year with 10 straight wins.
For George, it was about knowing his role and making the most of it. George doesn’t care if he’s a starter. He is only worried that people see him as a finisher — someone who performs whenever called on.
“I just know when I get on the court, I have to play my hardest — play for my teammates, play for my coaches,” George said. “It doesn’t matter if I start or come off the bench. It doesn’t bother me. I love this role. I can’t let that stuff get in my head.”
Prior to the season, D’Antoni said the key for Marshall (6-7) would be finding the right combination once all the pieces were in place. As such, the Herd struggled early trying to adapt to new roles and new personnel.
Since the addition of freshman guard Andrew Taylor, D’Antoni has opted to roll with three guards — Taylor, Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey — who can handle the ball.
That means the ‘4’ position is one that needs to knock down open looks off that guard penetration and be a defensive force in rebounding and altering shots. It is a position that has seen the biggest change in 2019-20 because of D’Antoni’s emphasis on adding a post element with 6-10 sophomore Iran Bennett and 7-foot freshman Goran Miladinovic.
While Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have struggled to adapt to that change from last season’s guard-oriented attack, George has taken off in the role, using his athleticism and energy to compliment Marshall’s guards while also providing a rebounding presence. Such was seen on Sunday when George started the second half at the spot and promptly knocked down a pair of 3-pointers off of guard penetration that renewed the momentum Marshall built in the first half.
“Hitting that first three, it was rhythm, and the second was rhythm as well,” George said. “I just had to keep going.”
George finished with a career-high 19 points — 13 in the second half — and eight rebounds, which tied Miladinovic for top team honors.
Just how important has George’s presence been to the now-solidified rotation? Marshall has played four games since Taylor joined the team after sitting out the first semester due to NCAA transfer rules. The Herd has won three of them. In those wins, George has averaged 15.3 points while grabbing 6.6 rebounds. In the lone loss against Northern Iowa, George had just four points and three rebounds as the ‘4’ position never got going in the lineup.
While George’s scoring is certainly important to the Herd’s balance, he is quick to point out that his biggest emphasis is on the defensive end of the floor.
“Defense comes first,” George said. “Shots will come after you play defense. Defense is really our main priority.”
As D’Antoni and the Herd move forward into Conference USA action, which starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Rice, it brings up an interesting scenario: does D’Antoni insert George into the starting lineup or keep his energy coming off the bench?
That answer is a fluid one, as D’Antoni pointed out on Tuesday.
“That’s good, in that it creates competition,” D’Antoni said. “Competition for playing time is always good. It always makes people step up and be accountable.”