The Greenbrier won’t host an NFL team this summer.
National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell told all 32 teams to hold training camps at their home facilities this summer because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Most NFL teams stay at their training complexes year-round, but the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams are among those that stage portions of training camp elsewhere and were reportedly considering The Greenbrier, where the New Orleans Saints trained from 2014-16 and the Houston Texans from 2017-18.
“The league’s decision was made based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs,” the Colts said in a release.
Goodell also ordered no joint practices for teams, something that had become increasing popular in recent summers.
“We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment,” Goodell said in the memo sent to teams.
The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July.
The league has canceled all in-person workouts at team facilities, which only in the past two weeks have begun opening on a limited basis. No coaches nor players other than those undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation have been allowed in those facilities.
Soon, the NFL is hopeful of having club complexes fully open, but under strict medical guidelines including social distancing protocols.
The climate made The Greenbrier attractive to teams in warm-weather cities that play in climate-controlled stadiums. The ability to essentially quarantine in a state with a low outbreak of COVID-19 cases also was appealing.