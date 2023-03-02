PENSACOLA, Fla. — What lies ahead for the Marshall men's basketball team at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament might be a greater challenge than what it's familiar with as far as postseason tournaments are concerned.
No, the Thundering Herd won't have to play five games in order to claim a title. That number shrank to three when it clinched a top-four seed and a double bye straight to the quarterfinal round, and that's beneficial on more than one front, coach Dan D'Antoni said.
But the physical nature of the league put the Herd behind a learning curve entering this season. Many outside of the program believed the SBC might give Marshall an easier path to success than its former home -- Conference USA -- but D'Antoni isn't buying it.
"This conference is not easy and people who say it is don't know basketball," he said. "They are well-coached, very physical and athletic. Conference USA is more finesse; their play is more of a personality of the coach. These teams here just come at you."
After the Herd swept the regular season series with Georgia State, D'Antoni claimed the Panthers -- who finished last in the league standings, were the 14-seed in the SBC Tournament and lost to Texas State in the first round -- could beat the likes of Rice, Florida International and UTSA, who finished sixth, eighth and 11th, respectively, in Conference USA this season.
He gave similar remarks after Marshall defeated Georgia Southern and Troy in the final two home games of the regular season.
"I don't want to hear (any) more about this soft league. This ain't no soft league," D'Antoni said after a regular season win over Troy. "Those boys would take on anybody in Conference USA. They are athletic, well-coached and physical."
D'Antoni took the same tone after a win against Georgia Southern.
"This conference is a lot more physical than Conference USA," he said. "C-USA has some finesse players and guys that can light it up, but physicality-wise and athlete-wise, this league is hard to beat as far as mid-majors go."
The Eagles were one of five league teams to beat the Thundering Herd this year, joining Louisiana, James Madison, Louisiana-Monroe and Old Dominion. Each of those teams are still alive in the tournament except the Monarchs.
The Herd faces Texas State in Saturday's quarterfinal round at 6 p.m. ET.
The Bobcats, an 11-seed, defeated Georgia State in the first round of the SBC Tournament on Tuesday, then followed that up with an upset of sixth-seeded Old Dominion in Thursday's second round, 65-36. Saturday's quarterfinal will be the third game in five days for Texas State.
"You have to be ready every game," D'Antoni said. "It's going to be a great tournament down in Pensacola."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
