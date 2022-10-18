Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) breaks up the sideline for a rushing touchdown as the Herd takes on Charlotte during an NCAA football game on Nov. 20, 2021, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
HUNTINGTON — On Sept. 13, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali returned to the team after a weeks-long absence to address his mental, physical and emotional health.
Now more than a month after his return to team activities, there is still no clear timeline for his return to the field, head coach Charles Huff said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
“I’m not a doctor, so I don’t know," Huff said when asked about a potential return to the field for the star running back. "(Ali) is back. He’s around. He’s going through the protocols they have him go through. I learned a long time ago that the head coach doesn’t cross the medical line.”
It's the first time that Huff, or any other representative of the football program, has alluded to an injury preventing the redshirt sophomore from returning to play.
Ali ran for 1,401 yards and scored an NCAA-leading 25 touchdowns in 2021, helping the Herd to a 7-5 regular-season record after a 3-3 start to the season.
"I don’t know if Barry Sanders was a good back or if the Detroit Lions didn’t have a good O-line," Huff said when comparing Ali's ability to create space for himself and make plays to the tendencies of the Pro Football Hall of Famer. "You could make the argument either way, but Barry made stuff right. He made those guys look better.
"Ali made some stuff right for us last year, so obviously we looked better. Defenses planned differently. An 8-yard play somebody might get was a 20-yard play."
In Huff's second year at the helm, Marshall finds itself in much the same position, but the offense lacks the explosiveness that Ali provided. Without it, the flashes have been few and far between, both in run and pass schemes.
Huff then likened the loss of Ali in 2022 to the 1996 Marshall football national championship team playing without Randy Moss — it drastically changes the offensive makeup.
"Take Randy Moss out of the championship team, and I’m not being disrespectful, but that changes the landscape. Maybe they still win, but I don’t know if they win at that rate," Huff said. "So you take a good player out, well, that just magnifies everybody else’s attention to detail."
While Huff didn't rule out the possibility of Ali returning this season, he said he couldn't give an accurate answer as to when that might happen, leaving the decision in the hands of team doctors.
"We have people in all different sectors, from medical to equipment, to mental health and administrators and position coaches that have specialties in certain areas,” Huff said. “We’re waiting until we are told what he can and can’t do. Until then, we’ve got to be able to move forward with the guys we do have."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
