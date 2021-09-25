HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team could be 4-0 right now.
Head coach Charles Huff knows that.
The players know that.
And fans of the team know that, too.
Yet, the Herd comes out of non-conference play at 2-2 after struggling to finish a pair of losses to East Carolina and App State in each of the last two weeks after being out-scored 31-0 in the fourth quarter.
Through those losses, Huff said there are tough lessons that his team must absorb as they turn the page and get set for Conference USA play, which starts on Saturday at Middle Tennessee.
The fourth-quarter struggles for Marshall have occurred in all three phases, which is a message being delivered this week.
The Herd offense has sputtered in the fourth quarter, not finding the same rhythm as it has in previous quarters, which has led to short possessions and increased pressure on the defense.
That defense has struggled to perform in the fourth quarter as well, giving up three touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the loss to East Carolina and also not being able to get off the field in key moments against App State with execution lacking as the Mountaineers came back from two scores down as well.
Special teams has also been a deflating aspect in the fourth quarter with both Andrew Sanders and Shane Ciucci missing mid-range field goals that would’ve put the pressure on the opposition to secure touchdowns, which changes the mentality of drives.
Instead, those misses served as mental boosts to the opposition, giving momentum that the Herd ultimately was unable to turn around.
“We’ve learned a lot from these first four games,” Huff said. “We call it the foundation setting. We learned a lot from the first two, we learned a lot from the last two.”
The good news for Marshall is that whether they came out of non-conference play 4-0 or 2-2, it didn’t impact them in the race for the Conference USA title, which is what starts this weekend in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The conference slate is wiped clean, allowing Marshall to take those lessons from the loss and apply it to what equates to a new season.
In years past, Marshall has faltered while in position to win a league title, coming up short on several occasions.
The last two games have served as a reminder of what can happen when the little things aren’t taken care of.
As Huff has said from the start of his tenure, those little things are the difference between league titles and being just short.
Learning the lessons from the past two disappointments are, essentially, going to be the difference in whether Huff is able to close the gap.
“We have to turn our focus into fixing the things that we learned and improving on other things we learned,” Huff said.