WAVERLY, Ohio — North Adams (22-4) used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from Ironton for a 43-34 victory in a Division III district final Saturday at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
The Green Devils led 10-8 after one quarter, but boosted the lead to 23-11 by halftime. The Fighting Tigers (22-4) pulled within 39-33 with less than one minute remaining, but couldn’t catch up.
Lexie Arden led Ironton with 22 points. Wylie Shipley paced North Adams with 14 points. DeLaney Harper scored 12 and Mary Sonner 10.
The Green Devils will take on Eastern-Brown (24-2) at 8 p.m., Wednesday in the regional semifinal at Logan High School.
EASTERN-BROWN 43, OAK HILL 40: Rylee Leonard scored 12 points as the Warriors edged the Oaks (18-8) in an Ohio Division III district final at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Caitlyn Brisker scored 20 points for Oak Hill.
Boys
VAN 64, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 61: The Bulldogs (5-18) defeated the Irish (10-12) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament at Hurricane High School.
Van advances to the semifinal round vs. Tolsia on Tuesday at Hurricane. Buffalo meets Tug Valley in the other semifinal.
Layne Christian scored 23 points for Huntington St. Joe. Jaden Price scored 11 and Jaylen Motley 10.
BUFFALO 60, SHERMAN 48: Noah Thompson scored 21 points to help the Bison stem the Tide in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 quarterfinal game at Hurricane High School.
Ian Thompson scored 12 points for Buffalo (9-14). David Whittington and Alec Hanshaw each scored 10. Jackson England grabbed 12 rebounds and Hanshaw snared 10.
Chris Abbott paced Sherman (11-12) with 21 points. Dalton Rollo scored 15 points and R.J. Cline 10.Rollo and Brian Busby each snagged 10 rebounds.