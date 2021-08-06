PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — North Adams won the Portsmouth Invitational high school golf tournament Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.
The Green Devils combined 77s from T.J. Holt and Jacob Campbell with a 79 from Ethan Taylor and an 81 from Brady Lung to win the team title, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Manchester.
Cameron Phillips of Lucasville Valley took medalist honors with a 2-under-par, 70, to edge Fairland’s Landon Roberts by one stroke.
Belpre placed third at 325, followed by Wheelersburg at 339, Piketon at 353, West Union at 361, Fairland at 366, South Webster at 372, Teays Valley at 377, Portsmouth at 382, Coal Grove at 396 and Chesapeake at 445. Lucasville Valley didn’t have a team score.
Owen Mault of Wheelersburg placed third individually with a 74. Daulton McDonald of Manchester was fourth with a 75. Campbell rounded out the top five.
