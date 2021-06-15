INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Making friends, being thankful and having fun are the goals Ray Lee has set for his football players this week.
Lee, head coach at Greenbrier East, leads the South Cardinals vs. the North Bears in the West Virginia North-South Football Classic at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Charleston High School. While a goal is to win the game, victory is well down the list of priorities for the veteran coach.
“When you come together like this at an all-star event, a lot of good friendships develop that way,” Lee said during media day activities Tuesday at West Virginia State University. “I tell our players not to be shy about making friends. Enjoy it. Get the best out of it. Make lifelong friendships.”
North coach Daran Hays of North Marion said the players are taking Lee’s advice to heart, even if perhaps they don’t realize it, Hays said the first night of team meetings were stone quiet, but by the second night laughter and conversation abounded as players made friends.
“”It’s amazing to watch in a week they slowly, but surely, become friends,” Hays said. “I coached in this game as an assistant three years ago. Friendships made then still are intact.”
Hurricane linebacker Tyrone Washington said he has made some new buddies this week. Still, his competitive fire kicks in when he thinks about Saturday’s game.
“I expect us to win,” Washington said, enthusiastically. “I expect us to make some plays, some picks, some fumble recoveries.”
Talent is plentiful on both squads, even though some of the state’s premier players opted not to play in the game so they could begin their college workouts. Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (West Virginia University), Poca running back Ethan Payne (Marshall) running back Blake Hartman of Musselman (Lehigh), Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael (Kent State) and fullback Jakob Caudill (U.S. Marine Corps) were among those who declined to participate.
Huntington area players in the game, though, include Washington, Wayne defensive back Ethan Bowens, Spring Valley tight end Zane Brumfield, Winfield linebacker John Covert, Lincoln County offensive lineman Nathan Baker and Point Pleasant defensive lineman Ryan Duff.