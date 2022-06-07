Herbert Hoover wide receiver and defensive back Devin Hatfield is making the most of his final week of high school football.
Hatfield is having fun ahead of the North-South All-Star Football Classic, which will take place at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School.
Hatfield, a member of the South Cardinals for the North-South Classic, spoke during Tuesday's media day at West Virginia State University. He said the camaraderie is one of the best parts of the week so far.
"Really just hanging out with the guys," Hatfield said of what he's looking forward to and enjoying. "The first night we all hung out, there's a connecting three-dorm room with a bunch of couches and a TV. We all hung out there and watched the [NBA] Finals.
"We've become real close real quick. I mean heck, we're in here, we're dying laughing. We have this group chat, we're dying laughing. Hanging out with these guys and getting to know these people is the most exciting part for me."
But Hatfield is also looking forward to what he'll get to do on the field, playing against players from all classes -- players he usually doesn't get to play against. He even gets to reconnect with old friends, like Spring Valley wide receiver Ben Turner.
"Ben Turner, I grew up playing AAU basketball with him and haven't really talked to him much," Hatfield said. "It's exciting to get to play with him and have one last go-around with these guys. [Spring Valley wide receiver Ty Bartrum] beat me in the Carl Lee Award [for the state's top prep defensive back]. He was well deserving. It's good to play with him."
Hatfield said he was honored to be part of the North-South game.
"It was always a goal to play in the North-South," he said. "My brother [Drew] always kind of set the standard and he got selected, so I wanted to be selected. It's an incredible opportunity. Some kids' high school is over with football so it's good to have one last week and game to play high school football."
Hatfield, who will play at West Virginia State University, reflected on his favorite high school memory as he approaches his final high school competition.
"We played Poca here this past year at [West Virginia] State, and we ended up coming out with the win 28-0. Getting to play with my brother and catch balls from him. That was probably the [most fun]."
It is bittersweet for Hatfield, but he's ready for the next step, especially since he'll get to play with his brother at West Virginia State next season.
"It's a different feeling knowing that high school is coming to an end," He said. "I'm ready for the next chapter, I'm excited. My brother goes [to WVSU] now, so I'm looking forward to playing with him next year."
Devin Hatfield said his brother gave him some advice as he closes out his prep career.
"He said just enjoy it, that's about it," Devin Hatfield said. "He called me last night and said 'Bub, just enjoy it. Soak everything in because you'll never experience anything like it ever again.'"
Hatfield is the lone Hoover representative on the South team and, though he didn't spend his entire career at Hoover -- transferring from Mingo Central in 2020 -- he's happy to represent the Huskies.
"It's good because they've done a lot for me when I came here two years ago," he said. "Being able to represent them in a good way is a big thing for me and being able to represent Coach [Joey] Fields, who has done everything for me. I couldn't ask for a better coach who cares about kids more than just winning games. It's more than a good feeling."