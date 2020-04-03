HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia North-South Classic high school football game appears to be as much about who is not on the roster as who is.
Cabell Midland quarterback/defensive back J.J. Roberts said he was surprised to see rosters released Thursday without him on the South’s. The team is selected by members of the state’s coaches association.
“I’m just really confused on how I didn’t get selected,” Roberts said. “Not to sound cocky or anything, but I was Gatorade Player of the Year for a reason. I would have definitely considered it.”
Roberts signed with Wake Forest University and is considered by several services a three-star recruit.
A Class AAA all-state first-team selection, Roberts helped the Knights to a 13-1 record and a spot in the state championship game. He ran for 1,426 yards and 23 touchdowns, passed for 360 yards and four TDs, made 48 tackles and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.
Often, players who have signed with NCAA Division I programs don’t participate in the North-South Classic for a variety of reasons, such as to avoid injury or because they already are working out for their colleges. Roberts said he would have liked the opportunity.
“I wasn’t even asked,” Roberts said of participating in the North-South game.
The South roster includes Roberts’ teammate, running back/defensive back Hayden Hass, as well as Wayne quarterback Gunner Harmon, Hurricane defensive end Bomani Brooks and Tolsia defensive lineman Stone Sartin.
No players from Huntington High or Spring Valley were selected for the game.
Hass said he looks forward to the game June 13 at South Charleston High School.
“I’m excited to play, make new friends and have fun,” Hass said.
Daran Hayes of North Marion and Ray Lee of Greenbrier East were selected as the head coaches for the game.
2020 North-South Football Classic Rosters
NORTH BEARS
Brandon Penn , Parkersburg South, QB/DB
Malachi Brown , Martinsburg, WR/DB
Jarod Bowie , Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB
Jared Grifftih , Lewis County, K
Dawson Tingler , Petersburg, TE/DE
Corbin Pierson , Jefferson, QB
Nic Kuhn , Lewis County, WR/DB
Elijah Gillette , Weir, WR/DB
Xavier Morris , Wheeling Park, WR/DB
Jeff Tucker , Parkersburg South, H/DE
Devin Heath , Hedgesville, WR/DB
Gunner Murphy , North Marion, QB
Dylan Day , Parkersburg South, WR/DB
Landon McFadden , So. Harrison, UT/DB
Michael Lemley , Oak Glen, WR/DB
Trent Hlusko , North Marion, LB
Brennen Seacrist , Madonna, WR/DB
Jeb Boice , Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB
Hunter America , Doddridge, RB/DB
Max Camiletti , Brooke, RB/DB
Zach Taylor , Oak Glen, WR/LB
Logan Raber , University, RB/LB
Dom Postlewait , East Fairmont, WR/DB
Seth McIntire , Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB
Jalen Brunny , Park. Catholic, H/DE
Nate Kowalski , North Marion, OL/DE
Jack Saines , Wheeling Park, OL
Don Woodworth , Keyser, OL/DL
Dom Owens , Keyser, OL/DL
Jackson Biser , Keyser, TE/LB
Ty Lucas , Martinsburg, OL/DL
Lance Payton , Fairmont Senior, OL
Brock Robey, Robert C. Byrd, OL
Corey Shaffer , Jefferson, OL/DL
Cole James , Doddridge, OL/DL
Michael Watkins , Bridgeport, OL/DL
SOUTH CARDINALS
Chase Berry , Chapmanville, QB
Gunner Harmon , Wayne, QB
Ethan Varney , Tug Valley, QB/DB
Monroe Mohler , James Monroe, QB/DB
Liam Fultineer , Mt. View, OL
Tanner Jenkins , Wyoming East, OL
Ian McKinney, Shady Spring, OL
Hunter McMiken , Van, OL
Ian Pomeroy , Beckley, OL
Caden Easterling , Riverside, RB
Cameron Foster , Nitro, RB
Marion Lawson , Greenbrier East, RB/DL
Xander Castillo , James Monroe, WR/DB
Drew Hatfield , Mingo Central, WR
Kyle King , Greenbrier East, WR/DB
Alex Mazelon , George Washington, WR
Quentin Moody , ManWR/DB
Matt Stone , Poca, TE/DE
Logan Vance , Clay, WR
Bomani Brooks , Hurricane, DL
Marcell Guy , Independence, OL/DL
Cameron Lovejoy , Buffalo, DL
Andrew Preast , G. Washington, OL/DL
Stone Sartin , Tolsia, DL
Jacob Anthony , Ravenswood, LB
Ben Kee , Herbert Hoover, LB
Houston Scott , Greenbrier East, LB
Gavin Shamblin , Sissonville, FB/LB
Logan Spurlock , Capital, LB
Austin Stephenson , Riverside, LB
Tay Calloway , Capital, RB/DB
Haven Chapman , Shady Spring, DB
Zach Frye , Man, DB
Hayden Hass , Cabell Midland, DB
Isaiah Osborne , Riverside, DB
Erick Bevil , Shady Spring, K/P