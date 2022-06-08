Having clashed many times on the diamond over the last four years as sectional softball rivals at Nitro, Winfield and Sissonville, the teams’ senior leaders will collide in a new place Thursday — in the same dugout.
Indeed, adversaries will become teammates at the North-South Softball Classic held at Buffalo High School.
The event format is different from the other North-South competitions, with the state’s four regions fielding a team and playing a tournament.
Teams representing Region III and Region IV will start things off at 9 a.m., then Region 1 and Region 2 squads will play at 11 a.m.
An awards ceremony with All-State selections being honored will follow, and after that, the championship and consolation games will take place simultaneously. Skills competitions will be held on a corresponding field while semifinals are being played.
The Wildcats, Generals and Indians have tangled in arguably the toughest section in the state and, maybe fittingly, in the last three seasons played (the 2020 season being canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic), each prevailed once apiece to go on to the state tournament.
At the heart of each roster this season were battle-tested seniors, with four of them slated to play for Region IV this week — Nitro’s Lena Elkins, Sissonville’s Madison Legg and Winfield’s Kennedy Dean and Lola Baber.
While the four aren’t exactly strangers, they’ve been far from friends — at least on the field — over the course of their softball careers. But despite all the close games, big wins and bitter defeats against one another, the consensus seems to be a willingness and excitement to put that all behind on Thursday.
“I think it will be kind of weird at first, at least until we get to know each other, but it will definitely be an awesome experience,” Elkins said. “They’re amazing athletes and getting a chance to play with them will be awesome. I can’t wait.”
“I feel like it will kind of be a sigh of relief,” Dean added. “We don’t have to play against each other anymore. We’re all pretty good and we’re going to be on the same team for once. It doesn’t have to be, ‘All right, we’ve faced Lena four times, what’s she going to do to us today?’ We’re going to see some new pitchers, and I’m glad we’re all on the same team.”
Elkins and Dean co-captained the Class AA All-State first team this year, adding to a laundry list of statistics and accolades that follow a productive group of Kanawha Valley players into the event. Adding to the Region 4 roster from the area are Buffalo twins Abby and Katie Darnley and Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks and Madison Moon.
Between Elkins, Dean, Legg, Abby Darnley and Meeks there are 13 first-team All-State selections in 15 possible seasons. Katie Darnley picked up her first such nod this year as well.
There’s also plenty of collegiate talent there with Elkins heading to Charlotte, Dean to Youngstown State, Abby Darnley to Marshall, Meeks to Purdue, Baber to Glenville State and Moon to West Virginia State. Both Legg and Katie Darnley drew college interest but chose to pursue academics at the next level.
The production among the group is undeniable as well. Just between Elkins and Legg, the two combined to go 98-32 with 1,111 strikeouts in three seasons (not counting state tournaments) in the circle. Elkins and Dean combined to hit 47 home runs and drive in 195 runs in their careers with Meeks adding 20 dingers and 69 RBIs in the last two seasons.
Abby Darnley, meanwhile, went from a run-producer with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs as a freshman in 2019 to a table setter by necessity in 2021, following up her rookie campaign with a Kanawha Valley batting title (.667) to go with 39 stolen bases.
Most have their own stories of facing each other. Dean tagged Elkins for a grand slam in the first game of the section finals, the only home run Elkins yielded this season, only for Elkins to get Dean swinging on high heat in the seventh inning of the deciding second game, one the Generals would win 2-1. That sequence in particular stuck out in Dean’s mind.
“I watched that at-bat over and over again, that was such a good pitch,” Dean said. “I started my swing and that ball rose 4 feet. I was honored to strike out on that pitch.”
Elkins also recalled the battles between the two.
“She’s a great hitter, she battles really hard and she’s definitely a hard out,” Elkins said. “She finds a way to stay in the count. Either she’s fouling it off or she’s hitting it hard somewhere.”
Herbert Hoover’s Grayson Buckner and Caroline Woody will wrap up their prep careers as members of the Region 2 team on Thursday. The duo picked up their third state championships two weeks ago in South Charleston. Buckner piled up a 27-5 record in the circle over the last two seasons and clubbed 19 home runs for her career.
Six more Kanawha Valley players will suit up for Region 3 on Thursday with South Charleston’s Lexi Scarberry, Tori Wells and Emily Ross all scheduled to play as well as George Washington’s Ana Jimenez, St. Albans’ Bailey Gilbert and Riverside’s Emma Pauley.