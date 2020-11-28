HUNTINGTON — Eight months and 15 days.
That’s how long Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey waited to get back on the basketball court in a game setting after COVID-19 shut down his sophomore season prematurely.
As Kinsey got set to take the floor on Friday afternoon, all the difficulties of the year came to the forefront — the season ended abruptly, the inability to be with teammates, the struggles of isolation.
There was nothing but smiles as he took the Cam Henderson Center floor for the opener against Arkansas State.
Less than two minutes after tipoff, though, that all changed.
In a loose ball situation whistled dead on an out-of-bounds call, Kinsey and Arkansas State’s Christian Harris collided heads on a hustle play.
The collision left both playerswoozy with blood pouring from the heads of both onto the Henderson Center court.
“As soon as it hit, I didn’t know if I had a concussion or not,” Kinsey said. “It hurt so bad. It came out of nowhere and I knew I was bleeding. I was just like, ‘Why me?’”
As Kinsey walked to the locker room with trainers, it was then that Kinsey said his mentality changed from disappointed to determined.
After waiting so long to play, Kinsey said there was nothing that would keep him off the floor.
“They ran me to the locker room...I changed my attitude instantly,” Kinsey said. “Things happen. It’s basketball. You’re going to have some ugly scars. I wouldn’t rather do it for any other team.”
Less than 10 minutes of game action after he left the floor bloodied, Kinsey returned at the 8:35 mark and just over a minute later, he got his first basket of the season.
Kinsey later got his signature fadeaway jumper to fall and then got a dunk on an offensive rebound just before halftime to get himself in rhythm and give the Herd a 29-22 halftime lead.
Following halftime, the Red Wolves kept chipping away at the Herd’s lead, even cutting it to one possession at one point.
That’s when Kinsey took his game to a different level in several aspects.
Whether rebounding on both ends or forcing turnovers, Kinsey was pivotal in the Herd’s 20-5 run that helped put the game away.
After Marshall’s Darius George had a dunk for a 3-point play that swung momentum, Kinsey got a steal and again went up the court to George for a dunk that forced an Arkansas State timeout.
The timeout was to no avail as Kinsey and George combined to close out the game for the Herd.
Despite being injured early, Kinsey ended the game strongest of any player on the court, notching 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in the second half alone.
“He’s tough mentally and physically,” George said. “I knew he’d be back as soon as he could. He did that, played great — played like he does — and I was happy for him.”
That toughness became the theme of the afternoon as Marshall had to grind through its opener against the Red Wolves.
Overall, Kinsey had team-highs of 17 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Kinsey donned a blood-soaked bandage over his left eye that covered several stitches as he spoke about the performance post-game.
However, those stitches couldn’t cover up Kinsey’s smile as he celebrated the first victory for he and his team since March.
“Things happen,” Kinsey said with a smile. “I wouldn’t do it for any other school. I wouldn’t want to go through it for any other school.”