NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Very few people predicted Oak Glen to make a run in the West Virginia Class AA state playoffs this year, however, four years ago, when Michael Lemley was a freshman, he and his teammates knew that they had a class full of athletes and playmakers.
Throughout the years, the Golden Bears showed improvement. Fast forward to this year and Oak Glen capped off an undefeated regular season for the first time in school history. Lemley, a shutdown corner, was a vital part of the Golden Bears’ success. It seemed liked anywhere the ball was on the field, Lemley was there to sniff it out. On top of his 101 tackles, the senior defensive back secured 14 interceptions.
With such impressive numbers, Lemley was selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association to receive the Carl Lee Award as the top defensive back in 2019. The award is named for former Marshall University All-American and NFL All-Pro defensive back Carl Lee.
“It’s awesome. It’s a pleasure to be named to such a prestigious award,” Lemley said. “I couldn’t have done this without my teammates and coaches throughout the season.”
Lemley will be recognized at the 74th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 3 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. Those 14 interceptions were near the state and Ohio Valley records.
Rick Smith of Calhoun County has the state record of 16 when he accomplished that feat in 1990, while Adena’s Rick Kokiko has the Ohio Valley mark when he picked off 15 passes in 1969.
“If you get 14 interceptions, you’re in pretty good shape,” Oak Glen coach Ted Arneault Jr. said. “That’s averaging more than one interception per game for the whole season which is just an outstanding statistic for anybody. For him to be able to produce that and really anchor our pass defense along with Brayden (Mineard), he really did an outstanding job for us in the secondary this year.”
It sure wasn’t smooth sailing for Lemley and his classmates when they arrived at Oak Glen. As a matter of fact the Golden Bears went 2-8 during Lemley’s freshman and sophomore years.
In 2018, Oak Glen took a small step and finished the season with a 5-5 record. Arneault saw the potential in his star defensive back.
“He’s a four-year starter,” Arneault said. “He’s somebody we really feel like we built the program around. He’s the type of kid that was when he was a freshman, the program wasn’t where we liked it to be. We were were getting beat up pretty bad. He’s one of those kids that persevered and really took to heart getting better, becoming coachable, working with his teammates to build something that I think was pretty special this year. He really emerged as not only our leader on defense, but a leader on our team as captain. He’s somebody who put up big numbers on both sides of the ball.”
Brandon Penn of Parkersburg South, J.J. Roberts of Cabell Midland, Teddy Marshall of Martinsburg and Hunter Jenkins of Doddridge County also received votes for the Carl Lee Award.