HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s pitching staff continued its struggles on Sunday as Old Dominion finished off a sweep of the Thundering Herd with a 15-7 win at George Smailes Field in Huntington.
After Old Dominion jumped out to an early lead, Marshall trimmed the advantage to 6-5 after a five-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Luke Edwards.
The five- run rally all came with two outs as the Herd strung together four consecutive hits with Edwards highlighting the surge.
Marshall could never get over the top, however, as Old Dominion’s offense continued to produce and keep the Herd at bay.
Leading 8-6, ODU got two important insurance runs in the top of the eighth off Herd reliever Ayden Hodges to distance the lead, then exploded for five runs in the top of the ninth to put away the win and ensure the sweep.
Each team finished with 15 hits on Sunday.
Old Dominion’s offense was led by Carter Trice, who finished 5-for-6 with a home run and seven RBIs.
Edwards and Zach Inskeep each were 3-for-5 for the Herd while Geordon Blanton finished 3-for-4.
Austin Dearing was also 2-for-3 in the loss for Marshall, who suffered its second consecutive sweep to start Conference USA action in 2021.