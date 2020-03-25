HUNTINGTON — Old Dominion University women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray was named a United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year finalist, the WBCA announced Tuesday.
McCray is the only honoree from a non-Power Five conference following her third year at the helm of the Monarch program.
The 2020 Conference USA Coach of the Year guided the Monarchs to 20-plus wins for the second straight season. Old Dominion compiled a 24-6 overall mark that included a 14-4 C-USA record, and earned votes in the AP Top 25 and WBCA Coaches polls for the first time since 2008. Under the direction of McCray, Old Dominion boasted the nation’s best 3-point defense, holding opponents to a 24.3 percent clip from beyond the arc.
The 2019-20 campaign saw a promising start as the squad earned its first win over a Power Five opponent since 2015, an 89-77 decision versus Auburn on Nov. 14. Another highlight moment came on Feb. 13 when the Monarchs snapped Rice’s historic 30-game conference win streak with a 66-59 overtime bout at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion garnered national attention for the performance and on Feb. 18 was deemed NCAA Team of the Week.
Dawn Staley of South Carolina was named United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division I national coach of the year after leading her squad to a No. 1 ranking. McCray coached under Staley for nine years. With the Gamecocks, McCray helped lead South Carolina to its first national championship in 2017.