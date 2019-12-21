TAMPA, Fla. — As Marshall junior linebacker Tavante Beckett talked on Facebook Live during Friday afternoon’s OnBikes Player Bicycle Build, teammates Marquis Couch and Fermin Silva came over and joined in the fun.
Before long, all three set off on a video excursion, trying to get as many teammates as possible in on the fun as the Thundering Herd took part in the bowl event as part of the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
The players had taken part in an early-morning practice and they were on hand at Curtis Hixon Park in the afternoon to help build bicycles for underprivileged children in the Tampa area.
The bicycles were not the only thing being built during the event, however.
As Beckett pointed out, the bonds among players also build as they take part in the events together.
“Just to get out here and do stuff with each other, we never really get to do this,” Beckett said. “Doing the toy drive (last week) and now doing this here, it’s just fun. Being around the guys and doing something together for other people, it means a lot.”
Beckett is a junior, which means he has another season with the Herd, but for 17 of those taking part in the events, this is their last week representing Marshall University.
Marshall senior defensive lineman Channing Hames got a little emotional when talking about his final days in a Herd uniform as he helped his teammates build and test the bicycles.
Hames said the important thing was to take every moment in while also leaving an impact for those, like Beckett, who will take over as the leaders of the Herd in 2020.
“There’s just so much we take from this for the time that we spend with each other,” Hames said. “For me, it’s hard to reflect on so much because these are special times that I love to spend with my teammates. It’s a bittersweet week, but this shows how close we can really be with each other. I’m really thankful for these moments just in general. These last forever.”
Senior cornerback Chris Jackson said as the team flew down to Tampa, it started to settle in that it was the last flight with his teammates while representing the Herd.
“It’s definitely hit us — guys like me and Omari Cobb,” Jackson said. “Even in practice today, we were going through kickoff drills saying that it was one of the last times we’d be doing it. It’s hitting us and we want to make memories at these events because it’s our last time to be able to do something like this.”
In addition to Friday’s OnBikes Bike Build, several Marshall players went to the All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg on Friday.
There, Marshall players, such as running back Brenden Knox, quarterback Jackson White and punter Robert LeFevre, gave gifts to children who are in the hospital during the holidays while also playing games with them.
While the end goal is winning a football game, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said the events bring moments that the players will remember as much as the game.
Holliday added that bowl week also brings a reward for the coaches’ families, who all travel with the team to enjoy events as well.
“Coaches have to work, but they have some time with their families,” Holliday said. “A lot of them go to the Beach Bash and all that type deal. The coaches’ kids take part in events as well, which is fun. In this business, you’re gone an awful lot, so this is good for everyone.”
The event schedule wraps up for the players on Saturday with the Beach Invasion at Treasure Island. Last season, Marshall’s players missed the Beach Invasion due to travel troubles on the first day.
This year, weather doesn’t appear to be an issue with highs near 75 on Saturday afternoon and sunshine in the forecast.