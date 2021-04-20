LOGAN — To use an old cliché, the Logan Lady Cats might just be the Rodney Dangerfield of high school girls’ basketball in the state of West Virginia.
After weathering the storm in its ultra tough Class AAA sectional, Logan coach Kevin Gertz still thought his Lady Cats were not getting the respect they deserved.
Many in the Logan circle have felt the Lady Cats have been underestimated and been off the radar a bit all season. Gertz took to Facebook and even mentioned it publicly. The perceived slight has been OK with Gertz, however, and it’s been a motivating factor for his Lady Cats.
They hope to earn some of that respect next week in the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum as Logan advanced to state with Tuesday night’s 61-39 victory over Winfield at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final.
Logan (11-3), ranked No. 6 in the state, had taken down No. 3 Huntington St. Joe, 51-43, in last Friday night’s sectional finals — the same section which also included two other top 10 ranked teams in Wayne and Lincoln County.
With the win, the Lady Cats advanced to the state tourney for the first time in three years. The last time Logan made it to state at the 3A level was back in 2013 when the Lady Cats lost 58-34 to Parkersburg South in the state championship game during Shayna Gore’s sophomore season at LHS.
Logan has received the No. 4 seed and have a state tourney match-up on Wednesday, April 28 at 9 p.m. against No. 5 seed Pikeview (8-4).
“I’m very proud of our girls. We’ve got one of the best teams in the state,” Gertz said. “I honestly think that we did not get a boatload of respect this season. This team is not a fluke. Tonight is the first game that we’ve played all year that we’ve played a complete game for four quarters. We are playing our best basketball now and this is when you want to be playing your best.”
Logan dominated Winfield, jumping out to a 10-2 lead early on, grabbing a 21-10 lead after one quarter and taking a commanding 36-18 lead at the half.
Logan senior Jill Tothe then gave the Generals the dagger to the heart, ripping the nets for three straight 3-pointers and pushing the Lady Cats to a 49-22 lead with 3:33 to go in the third.
Ballgame.
Logan led 55-30 after three and coasted.
Peyton Ilderton paced Logan with 24 points on the evening. Tothe had 14, canning four 3s, while Raegan Quick tallied seven points. Abbie Myers and Harlee Quick tossed in six each and Emma Elkins chipped in with four points.
Meghan Taylor led Winfield with 10 points. She was the only Lady Gen to reach double figures in scoring. Lindsay Moore, Kaitlyn Sayre and Mianna Oglesby all had eight points.
Winfield, coached by D.J. Williams, saw its season come to an end at 7-11. The Generals gave once-beaten Nitro a humdinger last Friday night in its sectional final, leading by as many as 12 points but eventually falling 71-64 on the road at Nitro’s Alumni Arena in overtime.
Winfield first-year coach DJ Williamson said his Lady Gens were just outplayed. Logan lost 58-31 at Winfield in last year’s Class AA regional co-final.
“We knew that they were going to come out and play,” Williams said of Logan. “They played at Winfield in last year’s regional final and I’m sure they were looking for payback. We knew that they were going to be ready. I think our youth showed here tonight and at the end of the Nitro game. Ten out of our 15 players are freshmen and sophomores. Tonight, I think the moment was too big for our girls.”
The Class AAA state tourney is set to open next Wednesday as No. 3 Nitro (15-1) plays No. 6 Midland Trail (8-1) at 9:30 a.m. At 1 p.m., No. 2 North Marion (13-0) battles with No. 7 Hampshire (11-4). Then at 5:30 p.m., No. 1 seed Fairmont Senior (15-0) squares off with No. 8 Lewis County (8-9).
Gore, a former Logan and Marshall University player, and most recently the head coach at St. Albans High School, announced just on Tuesday she has taken a job as a graduate assistant at Indiana University of the Big Ten Conference.
WINFIELD 10 8 12 9 — 39: Taylor 10, Moore 8, Sayre 8, Oglesby 8, Lopez 3, Johnson 1, Schilling 1.
LOGAN 21 15 19 6 — 61: Ilderton 24, Tothe 14, R. Quick 7, Myers 6, H. Quick 6, Elkins 4.