Eastern Kentucky's Roderick Criss II (2) celebrates with teammates after a two-run homer against Marshall during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – The Marshall baseball team missed something Wednesday it had in abundance Tuesday.
“I was a little disappointed,” first-year Thundering Herd coach Greg Beals said after Eastern Kentucky defeated the Thundering Herd, 9-2, on a warm, sunny day at George T. Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center. “Focus, the ability to compete. We did that exceptionally well yesterday. We faulted on that today. Not 100%.”
Marshall banged out 20 hits Tuesday in a wild 13-11 win over the Colonels in Richmond, Kentucky, that took 13 innings to decide. Both teams went deep into their pitching staffs.
Marshall used six pitchers on Wednesday. The Colonels needed just two as Rian Yates started and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. Michael Schuler held the Herd scoreless over the next five innings, striking out four and allowing five hits. Yates started the day 0-1 with an 8.27 earned run average.
“Today, pitching was different,” EKU coach Chris Protho said. “The guys are older, more experienced. Rian’s capable. Schuler mixed things up. Both threw strikes early in the count.”
The last four Marshall pitchers to see action combined for eight walks.
“We walk eight guys, they walk two,” Beals said. “They get nine runs on 10 hits. We gave them some help. Timely hits, big hits. They did it, we didn’t.”
Marshall scored in the first on an RBI single by Gio Ferraro. It was all Colonels from that point.
D.J. Sullivan and Roderick Cross II combined to drive in four runs and score four times for the Colonels. With one out and one on in the top of the second, Cross belted a home run off the scoreboard in left to give EKU the lead for good, 2-1. It was his sixth of the season.
EKU (16-21) produced two more runs in the third. Logan Thomason ripped a double down the left-field line, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on Miguel Larreal’s single up the middle. He stole second and then raced home on Sullivan’s single to left.
“Good at-bats at the right time,” Protho said. “Baserunning helps, too.”
Larreal worked his way to a bases-loaded walk and Will King had a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 6-1 lead. The Herd (11-20) got a run back in its at-bat on a solo homer by Chris Noble. His hooking drive to right stayed inside the foul pole.
Sullivan responded with a solo homer in the fifth to push the lead back to five at 7-2. It was his fifth of the year. The Colonels wrapped up the scoring with single runs in the eighth and ninth with each coming home on wild pitches.
Sullivan finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Criss also drove in a pair. Thomason had three hits.
In the third and fifth innings, the Colonels turned double plays to end Herd threats. On the second one, Schuler stopped a ball hit his way, found the handle, threw to second for the force and Jalen Jones threw to first for the twin killing. In the seventh, Kebler Peralta led off with a double for the Herd, but Schuler retired the next three batters.
“Our infield, our defense is very good,” Protho said. “Those double plays were huge. If the pitching comes around, this team’s capable.”
“Give their pitching a little credit,” Beals said. “And our offensive approach was not good.”
Owens Ayers went 2 for 4 to lead the Herd attack.
Herd pitchers did combine for 14 strikeouts. Twice they struck out the side, and they got two of three on strikes in the ninth.
Eastern Kentucky will start a three-game ASUN Conference series Friday at North Alabama.
Marshall will begin a big three-game series Friday at home against Georgia Southern. Beals knows the Herd must turn things around if it hopes to make the 10-team Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
“That’s our goal, play in the conference tournament,” Beals said. “We’re outside the bubble. We need a good weekend.”
Marshall is 13th in the SBC standings at 4-11. Georgia Southern and Troy are tied for sixth at 8-7.
