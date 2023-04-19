The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON – The Marshall baseball team missed something Wednesday it had in abundance Tuesday.

“I was a little disappointed,” first-year Thundering Herd coach Greg Beals said after Eastern Kentucky defeated the Thundering Herd, 9-2, on a warm, sunny day at George T. Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center. “Focus, the ability to compete. We did that exceptionally well yesterday. We faulted on that today. Not 100%.”

