HUNTINGTON — The offense came ready and the defense settled in after playing catch-up.
That was the big takeaway for Marshall football coach Charles Huff as the Herd concluded the first half of spring practice with a scrimmage period in which the offensive unit impressed coaches early and the defense came around late in the seventh practice of the season.
“I think the offense came out to play today, which is usually the opposite in the first scrimmage,” Huff said. “I think when you really start tackling, you give the offense a little more of an advantage because you have to truly get them on the ground.”
Running back AJ Turner, who flashed his speed with a long touchdown run early in the scrimmage period, would agree.
“It feels good to go full-go, especially in a true live period where the defense has to react and make the tackle,” Turner said. “I liked it. I put trust in my O-line and just took off.”
One piece of that offensive line is Logan Osburn, who played in each of the Herd’s 13 games last year at center but said the intensity and expectations have been elevated from where they were this time a year ago.
“This is our third year with coach Huff, and every year he’s challenged us more and more,” Osburn said. “By far, he’s amped up the intensity of this spring more than in years past.”
Throughout the second week of practice, bits and pieces of the offense and defense were introduced. Without an official depth chart, the reps were spread evenly as the coaching staff hones in during a key developmental period for many players.
“There’s nowhere to hide in spring. Everybody is getting reps; everybody is playing,” Huff said. “It’s not like someone is only getting two plays and you don’t know what they can do.”
Now with two weeks of practice on film, the coaching staff can go back and evaluate on what they’ve seen and plan for the final two weeks heading into the spring game on April 22.
“Obviously the whole playbook is not in, but what is in, you’re starting to see guys operate it, which is a positive,” Huff said. “(Now) let’s start refining the things they do well so we can get a little bit of rhythm and continuity going into the summer and build off that.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
