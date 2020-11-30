HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team got a 70-56 win in its season-opener over Arkansas State on Friday.
Considering the Herd had a pair of preseason stoppages due to COVID-19, that was something Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni liked.
A slowed pace and a 20% shooting percentage from 3-point range were parts of that win, however, and those were things D’Antoni didn’t like.
“Obviously, I’ve got to find an auto-mechanic store and look for some oil for the offense,” D’Antoni said following the win. “It just looked like we were hesitating. We weren’t seeing the passes and the ball wasn’t coming out of the hands as freely and quickly as it should.”
D’Antoni’s system is all about tempo — pace and space, as he puts it — but there wasn’t much of either on Friday.
When D’Antoni looked up at halftime of Friday’s contest, his team led, but only had 29 points with some rough looking numbers — especially from the outside.
D’Antoni, whose system promotes 3-point shooting and getting the ball up quickly within the flow of the offense, said the Herd’s 5 of 25 shooting performance from 3-point range was the result of bad selection.
“Our threes have got to be better,” D’Antoni said. “We took some bad ones — mark that one down that I said that — but we took some that I didn’t think were totally in rhythm like they should be.”
In D’Antoni’s viewpoint, that shooting out of rhythm comes as a direct result of the ball not flowing well and the choppy nature of play that was seen for 30 minutes of Friday’s game.
“We’re either not making quick-enough decisions or we have a little bit of tunnel vision that we’re going to have to clean up,” D’Antoni said.
The Herd’s veteran coach proposed two potential reasons for the struggles: a lack of practices due to the COVID-19 shutdowns his team faced and the pressures of having a team with high expectations since 95% of the scoring is returning from last year’s team.
“It could be the practice and it could be that you have expectation with this team that you haven’t seen before, so they are trying to be too perfect,” D’Antoni said. “When that happens, the ball doesn’t move freely like it should.”
Either way, D’Antoni didn’t show much concern — only saying that it needs to get cleaned up. Marshall also went through a strong stretch to put the game away in which the Herd got five dunks during a 20-5 run that turned a one-possession game into an 18-point lead.
“The talent is there,” D’Antoni said. “You can see it.”
Going into Friday’s game, Marshall had just five full practices under its belt with one full scrimmage and another half-scrimmage.
Thus, the reason that D’Antoni wasn’t overly concerned about the struggles.
Instead, those difficulties will be used this week as teaching points as the Herd gets ready for Thursday’s next contest — a 7 p.m. game at Wright State at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.
“We hadn’t run a real complex offense that had a lot of moving parts, so maybe it should be expected that it wasn’t as smooth and without any friction at all,” D’Antoni said.