ONA — Cabell Midland’s offensive line never has met an immovable object.
One of the smaller fronts in the program’s history, the Knights’ blockers are one of the toughest, according to coach Luke Salmons, himself a former star offensive lineman at Ravenswood High School and Marshall University.
“We’ve rushed for 5,000 yards because of them,” Salmons said. “They’re not big. We have two guys who are only 190 pounds, but they’re tough.”
They’ll need to be tough Saturday when No. 2 Cabell Midland (13-0) plays top-seeded and three-time defending state champion Martinsburg (13-0) at noon at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Zach Dillon (6-foot, 225-pound senior) and Elijah Norris (6-1, 330, sophomore) are quality centers. Nemo Roberts (6-foot, 245, sophomore), Brad Nicely (5-11, 190, junior), Mason Warner (6-4, 325, sophomore), Hunter Neibergall (6-foot, 300, senior), Doug Melton (5-10, 195, senior), Jacob Bartholomew (5-10, 205, senior) and Jackson Oxley (6-3, 260, senior) join several other players Salmons mentioned who are strong up front. They’re joined by senior tight end and four-year starting tight end Zach McCoy (6-2, 245) in an intimidating group.
“We work hard, stick together and play well together,” Dillon said. “We work really well together. We just consider ourselves one tough family.”
The Knights have rushed for 5,101 yards and averaged 8.29 yards per carry. Junior running back Jakob Caudill leads the ball carriers with 233 attempts for 1,762 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Senior quarterback J.J. Roberts has carried 138 times for 1,390 yards. Hayden Hass, a junior, has gained 683 yards on 86 rushes. All have benefited from the blocking of a strong line.
Cabell Midland is known for its strong weight program. That shows in how physical the Knights are. They win, however, with more than just brute strength. Leverage resulting from technique has played a strong role in the success of the Knight blockers.
“We spend a lot of time getting our feet right,” Oxley said. “We watch a lot of film so that if we’ve missed a block we can correct it.”
Speed also comes into play, especially for the undersized linemen.
“We have to have quickness because we’re smaller,” Dillon said. “We have to get into (defenders) before they get into us.”
Martinsburg features a quick defensive front. Cabell Midland’s offensive linemen said they greatly respect the Bulldogs.
“Martinsburg has a really good team,” Oxley said. “It should be a good game. We have to go play our game and get the job done.”