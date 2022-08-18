Marshall defensive lineman Elijah Alston, left, battle offensive lineman Ethan Driskell, right, as Herd football continues spring practice on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — At the start of every football season, there are questions for teams.
For Marshall, one of the biggest question marks entering this year is the efficiency of the offensive line and how well it will be able to protect the starting quarterback and create gaps for an explosive running game.
But head coach Charles Huff wouldn't call the unit's inexperience a weakness. In fact, he drew comparisons from Marshall's offensive line from a season ago, which he said faced similar challenges.
"We had a lot of unproven guys, we had a lot of guys come back but we still had some holes," Huff said. "We have that same situation this year. Holes based on where we didn't see (a player) last year or where somebody didn't play much at all last year, but I feel good with the start."
Three full-time starters graduated last year. Two of them -- Will Ulmer and Alex Mollette -- were invited to NFL rookie minicamps. Mollette has seen action in preseason games for the Indianapolis Colts.
"We know those guys were five-year starters here," said center Logan Osburn. "Not only were they great players but they were great leaders. Filling those roles is really what we've been chasing for."
Offensive coordinator Clint Trickett said while losing that experience and leadership hurts, he hopes some of those qualities trickled down to the group that will take the field without them this year.
"Those guys are the ones that moved on, the Will Ulmers, the Mollettes from the O-line specifically, the younger guys -- the Ethan Driskells the Logan Osburns -- they saw what those guys were doing in their leadership role and how it could help them take it over this year," Trickett said.
Osburn thinks the former players have rubbed off on the group and, as Trickett alluded, it's helped make stepping into a bigger role easier for Osburn and others.
"I think we've come a long way so far," Osburn said. "From day one we've made good strides. We're still not where we need to be but we are in the right spot."
Kendrick Sartor, who saw significant playing time in 2021, also returns up front, as does Dalton Tucker, who also saw snaps a season ago.
"Those guys are pretty physical and I think we've done a good job of going out there and working our best," Osburn added.
Their progress as a whole has pleased coaches both through the spring, summer and now fall camp, but there are still improvements to be made.
"What I’ve seen this offseason, I’ve been very pleased with those guys up front," Trickett said. "They’ve gotten bigger and stronger in the weight room. Big hat tip to (Director of Sports Performance) Ben Ashford for that. Everyone is doing their part."
Two things Huff sees in the offensive line group are depth and the size needed to play the positions effectively.
"The guys can go in, they can execute the play and it's not a catastrophe," Huff said. "I feel really, really good about the quality depth and the body types we have."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
