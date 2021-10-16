HUNTINGTON — The group of six men gathered at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 for a meal at Bellacino’s, had a few laughs, talked some football, then drove together to let 5,000 people yell at them.
High school football officials Tim Snyder, Delmar Stanley, Larry Howell, Wayne Atkins, Adam Snyder and Dave Riedel were the men. They gathered at the restaurant in Barboursville for dinner and talked about specific plays from video sent to them by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
“There was one that was a facemask,” said Riedel, referring to one of the videos.
Tim Snyder continued as the server asked if anyone needed ketchup or salt.
“A drops back and passes,” Snyder said. “B jumps up and intercepts the ball and while he’s in the air the A player grabs him by the facemask and pulls him to the ground. That’s a loose-ball play because the pass doesn’t end until the player gains possession in bounds and on the ground. So for B to keep the ball, they have to decline that penalty. They can decline that penalty and get the ball right there where they intercepted it. If they accept the penalty, it’s 15 yards from the previous spot and replay the down.”
That’s where the anticipated yelling by the fans came in.
“That might make a lot of people in the stands angry, but that’s the rule,” Snyder explained. “That’s what we have. Fans watch football on Saturdays and Sundays and think the rules are the same. Well, they’re not. The National Federation (of High Schools) and college and professional are completely different.”
That led to a discussion of varying rules in different states. They discussed a high school coach of a West Virginia team in the 1980s who didn’t realize Ohio didn’t have overtime. The coach had his team kneel on the last two plays, despite being at the opponents’ 35-yardline with the score tied.
“The videos are really helpful,” Riedel said, just before the server asked who had regular fries and who had hot fries. “They are narrated with ‘this is what to look at, we have to clean this up, etc.’ In West Virginia, the running clock it’s the fourth quarter if a team is 35 points ahead. If you do Ohio, it’s after halftime and it’s 30 points, but if you get it back under 30, the regular clock goes back into effect. In West Virginia it doesn’t.”
After a short drive to Huntington High, where the Highlanders were playing Spring Valley in two hours. Riedel, Howell, Atkins and Adam Snyder inspected the field while Tim Snyder and Stanley met with HHS coach Billy Seals and Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess.
“Just stuff too close to the field,” Riedel said of what the official mostly look for when inspecting the field. “We don’t want a Houston at Marshall situation.”
In a 2008 game at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium, University of Houston wide receiver Patrick Edwards broke his leg when he ran into a wagon just outside the south end zone. Riedel said if anything is too close, he or another crew member will ask that the item be moved.
In the coaches meetings — with Seals in the locker room, with Dingess on the field, Tim Snyder and Stanley asked each coach if he had any concerns, who the captains were, if he won the coin toss would he defer or take the ball, if the kicker and holder were right- or left-footed and a few other pertinent questions.
“Angles,” Stanley said of why it mattered which foot the kicker used. “I’ll know where to position myself to better see the play.”
From there, the officials gathered in their dressing room where Atkins read through an extensive list of assignments and particulars of each. They discussed tendencies they’d seen on video and discussed details right down to eye black players use.
“Coin toss, Delmar and Adam, you’re bringing out the visitors,” Atkins said. “Larry you’re staying on the sideline at the 50, Tim, Dave, you’re bringing out the home. I’m staying on the sideline at the 50.”
The session was detailed, as the crew covered methods to prevent teams from crossing during their entrance to the field and other such details often overlooked by fans.
“Pregame, Wayne does a really good job with it, asking questions and making sure everyone knows what our responsibilities are,” Riedel said.
Once on the field, each official is responsible for, but not limited to, certain areas. They do collaborate, however, especially when more than one flag is thrown on a play.
“If multiple flags, we’ll talk about what we saw,” Howell said. “The key is to get it right.”
Sometimes, Tim Snyder said, the discussions aren’t so serious.
“We’ll discuss the play,” he said. “If it’s something simple, we might just laugh at some of the things the fans are yelling. ‘Hey, did you hear that. That was a good one. I’ll give him credit on that.’ Something like that.”
Snyder related the story of a game where play had to be stopped because a player lost his partial after being hit hard. The referee, however, didn’t understand and insisted the young man go to the sideline and get another mouthpiece. Eventually, Snyder and the player convinced the referee that the problem was bigger than a mere piece of equipment.
“The funny thing is the referee was a dentist,” Tim Snyder said, with a laugh.
Atkins related a story of what officials do if they miss a call. He said a complicated situation when a player’s helmet came off led to an incorrect call in a recent game.
“I texted the coach,” Atkins said. “He’s a good guy. I sent him a text telling him I blew it and wished him luck the rest of the season. He thanked me.”
All six of the officials on this crew are veterans. With an aging population of officials, more are needed. Riedel said classes are conducted and new officials can supplement their income and stay involved with the game they enjoyed.
“You’re not going to get rich officiating, but you can make some spending money,” Riedel said. “High school, middle school, youth leagues, all need officials.”