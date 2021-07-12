Tri-State coaches, athletes and administrators were shocked to hear of the death of official Matt Orin Friday.
Orin was highly regarded by all those groups on and off the courts and fields. He died while returning with his wife, Kaci, from a wedding in Lexington, Kentucky.
“Matt was a tremendous friend of myself, our coaches and our athletes,” Fairland High School athletic director Jeff Gorby said. “He will be missed.”
Orin was one of the better basketball officials in the area. He worked New Concord John Glenn’s victory over Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in the Ohio state tournament in 2016.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: West Liberty offered Huntington High running back Amari Felder and Hurricane linebacker Brogan Brown. Spring Valley running back Ben Turner received an offer from Washington & Lee University. Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland visited Austin Peay.
ESPN ranked Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely the No. 96 recruit in the nation. McKneely, a 6-foot-2 guard, committed to Virginia. Huntington High basketball standout Dionna Gray committed to Kent State. Portsmouth swimmer Christian Keys signed with Shawnee State.
Capital University and Wilmington College offered Fairland linebacker Riley Kazee. Capital also offered Ironton defensive tackle Nathen Cochran and Meigs offensive lineman Andrew Dodson. Pikeville offensive lineman Jacoby Thornsbury received an offer from Maryville College.
Christian Hanson, a linebacker from Trinity Christian School in Dublin, Georgia, and son of former Marshall and NFL punter Chris Hanson, committed to Akron. Symmes Valley girls basketball rising sophomore Morgan Lyons was offered by Bluefield State, where her sister and former Fairland standout, Harlie, plays.
Buffalo defensive lineman Drew Clendenin picked up an offer from Bluefield College. Campbellsville-Harrodsburg offered Wyoming East basketball star Hannah Blankenship. Marshall offered Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer a preferred walk-on spot.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland golfer Cameron Jarvis qualified for the West Virginia Amateur after shooting 1-under, 72, to finish second at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Former Boyd County baseball star Casey Hamilton resigned as the head baseball coach at the University of Pikeville to take an assistant’s position at LSU-Shreveport. Parkersburg South first baseman Grant Hussey has taken his name out of the Major League Baseball Draft an committed to West Virginia University.
Parkersburg catcher Emily Allen won the Johnny Bench Award as the top high school softball catcher in West Virginia. Jacob Hackworth is the new boys soccer coach at Minford. Wheelersburg softball star Macee Eaton was a finalist for the Extra Innings national player of the week.
Five players — Mason Montgomery, Chase Conley, Eric Green, Elias Robson and D.J. Horton — from Wheelersburg and two — Colton Roe and Bode Wamsley — from Gallia Academy made the Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Southeast District All-Academic team.
Former Poca pitcher Austin Henrich signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the MLB Partner League. Former Huntington St. Joe basketball player Caden Warner has transferred to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian. Former Russell tennis star Kierstin Hensley of Shawnee State was named to the NAIA District 1 academic team.
Fairland linebacker/running back J.D. Brumfield set a national record in the squat in the 198-pound class of the 16-17-year-old division with a lift of 512.6 pounds. Former Fairland quarterback Max Ward, who signed with Kentucky Christian, won the National Physique Committee Southern States Teen Classic competition.
Sissonville hired Chad Lovejoy as its new football coach. Former Huntington High assistant football coach Andrew Workman is the new offensive line coach at Guilford College.