AUSTINTOWN, Ohio —The Presidents Council of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) has postponed all NCAA intercollegiate athletics competition through December 31, 2020 amidst continued concerns about COVID-19.
The Conference is committed to moving NCAA intercollegiate competition to the spring, with various models being currently discussed.
While competition will not occur in Fall 2020, the Conference is planning a robust engagement of student-athletes during the fall semester with conditioning and preparation for competition according to CDC guidelines and NCAA criteria in conjunction with local health guidelines.
“The OAC believes we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our student athletes,” said Tim Gleason, Commissioner of OAC, “while continuing to make the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, families, fans and campus communities our highest priority.”
The fall sports that have intercollegiate competition postponed include cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball.
The winter-season sports of basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, and wrestling will also have intercollegiate competition postponed during the 2020 calendar year, with plans to resume in January 2021.
Schools within the OAC include Mount Union, Marietta, John Carroll, Baldwin-Wallace, Capital, Heidelberg, Wilmington, Ohio Northern, Otterbein and Muskingum.