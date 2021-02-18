HUNTINGTON — The sound of public address legend Lou Horvath’s booming voice filling Ohio University’s Convocation Center during high school regional basketball tournaments won’t be heard this year.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its regional basketball sites Thursday and Ohio University, the longtime home of the southeastern Ohio boys regional tournaments, wasn’t one of them. COVID-19 concerns were responsible for Ohio University declining to serve as the tournament’s home this season.
Instead, the boys will play Division III regionals at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe. Semifinal games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 10. The regional championship game, the Elite Eight, is slated for 7 p.m. March 13. Two Southeast District teams will advance, along with one from the Central District and one from the East District.
The Division II regional also will be played at Southeastern, with semifinal contests at 5:30 and 8 p.m. March 11, and the title game at 3 p.m. March 13. Two teams from the Southeast District and one each from the East and Central Districts will compete.
The Division IV boys regional will be at Southeastern. Semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 and 8 p.m. March 4, with the finals set for 7:30 p.m. March 6. Two teams from the Southeast District will take on a pair from the Central District.
The girls Division III regional also will take place at Southeastern. Semifinals games are set for 5:30 and 8 p.m. March 3. The championship is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 6. Two teams from the Southeast will meet in one semifinal, while two from the East will play in the other.
The Division II regional will be at Zanesville High School. Two teams from the Southeast will battle two from the East in the semifinals at 5:30 and 8 p.m., respectively, in the semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 5.
The Division IV tournament will be played at Pickerington North High School, with semifinals set for 5:30 and 8 p.m. The title game is slated for 7:30 p.m. March 6. Two teams from the Southeast will play a pair of squads from the Central District.