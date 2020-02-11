HUNTINGTON — Fairland (18-2) received the top seed in the Ohio Division III district boys high school basketball tournament pairings Sunday.
The Dragons drew a bye and will play for the sectional championship vs. either No. 16 Belpre (12-8) or No. 18 Westfall (9-11) at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Jackson High School. The Golden Eagles and Mustangs meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Jackson.
No. 4 Wheelersburg (16-2), No. 5 Chesapeake (15-3), No. 2 Zane Trace (16-3) and No. 3 Eastern-Brown (18-1) also earned first-round byes.
Wheelersburg plays either No. 13 Meigs (11-8) or No. 20 Portsmouth West (6-13) at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Waverly Downtown Arena. The Marauders and Senators play at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at Jackson.
Chesapeake plays at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Jackson vs. either 12th seed Minford (10-7) or 21st seed Coal Grove (4-13). The Falcons and Hornets meet at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Waverly.
No. 9 South Point (11-7) plays No. 24 Southeastern (4-14) in a sectional semifinal at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Jackson. The winner meets either No. 8 North Adams (14-6) or No. 25 Nelsonville-York (4-15) for a sectional championship at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Waverly. The Green Devils and Buckeyes play at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at Jackson.
Rock Hill (3-16), seeded 26th, takes on seventh seed Alexander (16-6) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at Jackson. The winner moves on to play No. 10 Adena (11-7) or No. 23 Lynchburg-Clay (4-15) at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Jackson. The Warriors and Mustangs play at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Waverly.
No. 11 Ironton (11-7) takes on No. 22 Wellston (5-13) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at Waverly. The victor gets either No. 6 Oak Hill (15-4) or No. 27 Northwest (4-15) at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Jackson. The Oaks and Mohawks play at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Jackson.
In Division IV, No. 5 Ironton St. Joe (13-5) and No. 6 Symmes Valley (13-5) earned first-round byes, along with top-seeded Peebles (17-2), No. 2 New Boston (18-1), No. 3 Trimble (14-2), No. 4 Federal Hocking (15-4), No. 7 Fairfield (11-7) and No. 8 Crooksville (9-10).
Ironton St. Joe plays at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 26 at Northwest vs. the winner of No. 12 Paint Valley (8-11) and No. 21 Miller (4-13), which meet at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Northwest. Symmes Valley plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 against either No. 11 South Webster (8-11) or No. 22 Huntington-Ross (3-14), which play at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at Northwest.
Green (9-9), the ninth seed, plays 24th seeded Sciotoville East (0-18) at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Northwest for the right to play a sectional final vs. Crooksville at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Waverly. No. 10 South Gallia (10-8) plays No. 23 Manchester (1-18) at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Waverly. The winner takes on Fairfield at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at Waverly.
In Division II, No. 12 Gallia Academy (8-11) plays No. 5 Waverly (15-4) at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Southeastern High School. The winner plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 against either No. 4 Unioto (16-3) or No. 13 Hillsboro (7-13), which meet at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at Southeastern.
No. 16 River Valley (6-13) takes on No. 17 Circleville (2-16) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 17 at Southeastern, with the winner playing top seed Fairfield Union (17-2) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at Logan High School.