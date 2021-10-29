HUNTINGTON -- High school teams competed in dry, clear 70-degree conditions Friday.
Not in football. That was cold and wet. Boys basketball, though, began practice in Ohio on Friday in gyms throughout the region.
"Today's a big day for us, the start of a new era," said Ironton St. Joe first-year coach Jacob Wells. "Not a lot of returning varsity experience, so we get to start from the ground and build. Our kids are excited and out staff is excited."
Girls basketball practice began last week. The ladies will have to share time with the gentlemen, now. A few teams will take to the court with complete squads, but not all. Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Ironton, Portsmouth, Symmes Valley and Wheelersburg still are playing football. Some local soccer and volleyball teams also are in the postseason.
Fairland opened practice shooting for its seventh consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship. The Dragons have advanced to the Elite Eight three times and Final Four once since 2015. During that time, Fairland has gone 123-20 overall and 75-2 in the OVC.
The Dragons lost four starters, but return The Herald-Dispatch Tri-State player of the year Aiden Porter and several players who saw considerable action off the bench, as well as 6-foot-4 Cabell Midland transfer Ethan Taylor.
"It's going to be a little different without all those older guys out there and me being the oldest now, but it's nothing I'm not ready for," Porter said. "Excited isn't even the word to explain how I feel. I'm beyond excited to get out there with my guys and get ready for the season. We've been playing against each other all season and just want to play against someone else at this point."
Gallia Academy figures to challenge for the league title. The Blue Devils return 6-foot-7, 305-pound center Isaac Clary and will pair him with 6-7 senior Zane Loveday, who came out this season. Loveday's brother Zach plays for national champion Baylor. Gallia lost just one senior and fields just one.
"We're still really young," Blue Devils coach Gary Harrison. "We have a lot of juniors and sophomores. It will be interesting, but this has potential to be the best team we've had in a while."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.