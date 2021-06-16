HUNTINGTON — Ohio’s high school football state championship are set to return to Canton.
Officials from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will be home to the state football finals for the next three years.
This year’s seven state finals are scheduled for Dec. 2-4.
“The OHSAA is excited for this three-year agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as our student-athletes, schools and communities will get to experience Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and all that Canton and the Hall of Fame Village have to offer,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “We are grateful to the Hall of Fame for their partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with the Hall year-round.”
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton hosted the football finals from 2017-19, but attendance limitations in 2020 set by the Ohio Health Director’s sports order due to the COVID-19 pandemic changed the location.
Canton first hosted the state football finals in 1990. Ironton played in the Division V the championship game in Canton in 2019, losing to Kirtland 17-7. The teams met in the finals again in 2020 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, with Kirtland winning 38-0.
“The Hall of Fame prides itself in treating OHSAA football teams and their fans the same way we treat the NFL teams and their fans,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame chief administrative officer Steve Strawbridge. “We give them a first-class experience while they are here. We take the teams through the museum and promote the values of the game. We look forward to providing an exceptional experience for the players, coaches, families and fans attending the games in Canton — the pinnacle of football.”
Last season, the state finals were split among Stark and Franklin counties because of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Xavier defeated Pickerington Central 44-3 in the Division I state final at Fortress Obetz in Obetz near Columbus. A week later, the Divisions II-VII state finals were held at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium after a health advisory issued by the Franklin County Department of Health and the Columbus Department of Health prevented the games from being played in Obetz.
High school football season in Ohio is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 16.