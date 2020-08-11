HUNTINGTON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s announcement Friday of a plan for a six-game regular season and expanded the playoffs caught the state's coaches association off guard.
The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association sent a memo to members reporting it wasn’t consulted about the new plan, which calls for a six-week regular season and seven-week postseason. OHSFCA officials said they were guaranteed in early April a “seat at the table” for all football decisions.
“It is disappointing that the OHSAA did not hold true to its word and reach out to our association for input regarding their plan for football this fall,” OHSFCA President Tom Pavlansky wrote in the memo.
The OHSAA cited concern from the Ohio Governor’s Office that a COVID-19 surge in early winter was a major factor in the plan.
Football and all fall sports teams began Aug. 1. Non-contact sports have been cleared for competition by the state government, but contact sports such as football and soccer had not been cleared to play games.
Feedback from coaches and athletic administrators on social media about the OHSAA’s football plan varied, with many supportive and others characterizing it as poorly executed..
“We’re just going to have wait and see," Pavlansky said.