HUNTINGTON -- The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association is not happy about the football playoffs expanding to 16 teams per region for the coming season.
On April 22, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced it will expand the postseason field from 224 to 448. Instead of eight teams per region qualifying for postseason play, as was the case in 2019, 16 per region will make the playoffs in each of the state's seven classes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 regular season was shortened and all teams were eligible for postseason play. Teams, however, could opt out.
Within hours of the OHSAA's announcement, state coaches came out against it, saying the decision was financially driven and went against a previous agreement between the OHSAA and the OHSFCA. In May of 2020, the OHSAA approved 12 qualifiers per region starting in 2021. The OHSAA receives all gate receipts from postseason games.
"The decision by the OHSAA to expand to a 16-team playoff format is met with complete dismay by the OHSFCA," the organization wrote in a news release. "The OHSAA failed to work in good faith with our association. The OHSFCA worked for over two years to create a viable expansion of the playoff system. The OHSFCA proposed the playoff expansion to 12 teams in January of 2020. The OHSAA approved this expansion in the spring of 2020 for the 2021 season. We are extremely disappointed in yesterday's vote by the OHSAA without consulting the OHSFCA. It is abundantly clear that this decision is financially motivated."
Several local coaches referred to the coaches association release when asked for their opinion of playoff expansion. Among their concerns were that matchups such a No. 1 seed vs. a 16th seed could create monumental mismatches unworthy of the playoffs.
South Point coach Chris Smith said the expansion might benefit teams that otherwise never make the postseason, but he understands why coaches are opposed. The Pointers opted out of the playoffs last year, but played additional regular-season games against other squads who declined playoff berths.
"I see both sides of the argument, but for a team like ours it is beneficial," Davis said. "As of right now, I'm just trying to rebuild a program. Whenever changes are made, you just have to take them on and continue to do what you do."
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham, whose Dragons reached the regional finals in Division VI last season, said he favored an expansion from eight to 12, but 16 teams waters down the field.
"I think the additional four teams has the possibility of taking away competitiveness of the state playoffs," Cunningham said. "I think it increases the number of games played and leaves no off week for the athletes to allow their bodies to recover."
The OHSAA revealed it lost as much as $1.5 million because 2020 winter and 2021 spring sports tournaments were canceled. About 80 percent of the OHSAA's revenue comes from ticket sales. The 2020 football playoffs took place with limited attendance because of COVID-19 concerns.
In a statement, the OHSAA indicated the decision is indeed in part financial, but not motivated only by money.
"While the increase in football playoff games could result in more revenue for our schools and the OHSAA, which is used to support all 26 OHSAA sanctioned sports, the decision was not based solely on financial reasons. If fact, increasing revenues is not even a certainty since state capacity limits may still be in place next fall and/or spectators may not necessarily feel comfortable returning to support their teams in-person.”