Ironton's Reid Carrico (28) races downfield against Fairland in an Ohio high school football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Ironton.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Five local Ohio high school football teams qualified for the playoffs and now know their foes.

Gallia Academy (9-1), Ironton (9-2), Portsmouth (8-2), Symmes Valley (9-1) and Wheelersburg (7-3) made the postseason.

In Division V, Region 19, top-seeded Ironton will entertain No. 8 seed Wellston (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Rockets are coached by Mike Smith, former coach at Tolsia and South Gallia.

No. 7 Portsmouth will visit second seed West Lafayette Ridgeway (10-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner meets the victor from No. 6 Minford (7-3) and No. 3 Wheelersburg, who play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ed Smith Stadium. The Pirates edged the Falcons 21-20 in overtime on Oct. 4.

Wheelersburg and Portsmouth will meet in the second round if both teams win Saturday.

In Division VII, Region 27, No. 6 Symmes Valley takes on a familiar postseason opponent when it visits third-seeded Shadyside (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers have beaten the Vikings in their two previous playoff meetings.

In Division IV, Region 15, No. 6 Gallia Academy plays at No. 3 Waverly (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A team must win five playoff games to be crowned state champion.

