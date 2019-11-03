HUNTINGTON — Five local Ohio high school football teams qualified for the playoffs and now know their foes.
Gallia Academy (9-1), Ironton (9-2), Portsmouth (8-2), Symmes Valley (9-1) and Wheelersburg (7-3) made the postseason.
In Division V, Region 19, top-seeded Ironton will entertain No. 8 seed Wellston (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Rockets are coached by Mike Smith, former coach at Tolsia and South Gallia.
No. 7 Portsmouth will visit second seed West Lafayette Ridgeway (10-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner meets the victor from No. 6 Minford (7-3) and No. 3 Wheelersburg, who play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ed Smith Stadium. The Pirates edged the Falcons 21-20 in overtime on Oct. 4.
Wheelersburg and Portsmouth will meet in the second round if both teams win Saturday.
In Division VII, Region 27, No. 6 Symmes Valley takes on a familiar postseason opponent when it visits third-seeded Shadyside (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers have beaten the Vikings in their two previous playoff meetings.
In Division IV, Region 15, No. 6 Gallia Academy plays at No. 3 Waverly (7-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A team must win five playoff games to be crowned state champion.