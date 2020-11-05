Essential reporting in volatile times.

20201106-hds-ohsaa.jpg
Fairland's Tevin Taylor hits Coal Grove quarterback Clay Ferguson during the Division VI, Region 23 semifinal high school football game Saturday at Jim Mayo Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.

 Kelsie Warnock for The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Neither Fairland nor Ironton is looking past its opponent in Saturday’s Ohio high school football playoff region semifinals, but both have taken at least a glance at their potential state semifinal opponent.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced next week’s state semifinal brackets in Divisions II through VII. Neutral site selections will be announced on Sunday, with many traditional host sites unavailable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No. 3 seed Fairland (8-1) plays at No. 1 seed Fort Frye (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Division VI, Region 23 championship game. At 7 p.m. Nov. 14, the winner will take on the victor from the Region 21 title game featuring No. 1 seed New Middletown Springfield (9-0) and third seed Creston Norwayne (9-0).

The other Division VI regional finals at 7 p.m. Saturday have No. 3 seed Sherwood Fairview (9-0) fourth-seeded Columbus Grove (9-0) at Defiance High School in Region 22, and top-seeded Coldwater (9-0) vs. No. 2 seed Mechanicsburg (9-0) in Region 24. The winners of those games play one another in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

In Division V, state semifinal pairings won’t be released until Sunday. Top-seeded Ironton (9-0) entertains No. 2 seed West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Region 23 finals. The winner of that game likely will meet the victor from the Region 20 championship game featuring top-seeded St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-0) and No. 7 seed Springfield Shawnee (7-2).

Also in Division V, in Region 17 No. 1 seed and two-time defending state champion Kirtland (9-0) plays No. 2 seed Canfield South Range (9-0) at Mentor High School. In Region 18, No. 2 seed Tontogany Otsego (9-0) entertains fifth seed Pemberville Eastwood (8-1)

Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings. The brackets are not predetermined because they are based primarily on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum.

The Division I state semifinals are Friday. Mentor plays Pickerington Central at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium, and Cincinnati St. Xavier takes on Springfield at Piqua Alexander Stadium.

The Division I state championship game will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio.

